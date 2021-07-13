Texas Democrats explain why they left the state and broke quorum over controversial voting bill

Texas Democratic lawmakers sang 'We shall overcome' after touching down in our nation's capital Monday night. More than 50 Democrats from the Texas House of Representatives landed in D.C.

State Rep. Chris Turner from Grand Prairie said, "It breaks our heart that we have to do it. We do it because we are in a fight to save our democracy."

The state Democrats defending their move to flee the state to break the quorum needed to take a vote on voting legislation. San Antonio State Representative Trey Martinez Fischer is there too.

"There is nothing special about this special session," he said. "This is a suppression session. This is a session to suppress our voting rights."

Another San Antonio state representative in D.C. is Diego Bernal. He tweeted a photo from the plane saying in part quote, "Voting is a sacred right that needs our protection, not be a game with rules that can be rigged to guarantee winners & losers."

The Democrats said they will remain out of state through the end of the session which concludes in August. They said they will be working in D.C. They also want to implore Congress to pass federal legislation that would trump proposed voting measures at the state level.

"We need Congress to act now," Turner said. "We've got about three weeks until this session is over. The clock is ticking."

San Antonio Republican U.S. Congressman Chip Roy said, "Democrats from Texas fleeing to Washington, D.C speaks volumes about their priorities and it's not Texans."

Meanwhile Democratic Congressman Lloyd Doggett said he welcomes what he calls 'good troublemakers' to D.C. Doggett said Texas democrats are breaking quorum rather than being accomplices to breaking democracy.