Registration Opened For PDPW Robotic Dairy Bus Tour This Week
This Thursday, July 15th, PDPW plans to host a dairy robotics tour to learn more about how the technology is working in three separate dairies. The bus tour will start and end at Shawano Community High School and head to Horsens Homestead, Shawland Dairy, and Olson Dairy Farms, Inc. PDPW’s Shelly O’Leary explained how this is a chance for farmers to answer the question, “Will robotics work for my dairy or not?”943jackfm.com
