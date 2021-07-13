Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Trio Pipeline: Kakuan Suite

By MARK CORROTO
allaboutjazz.com
 13 days ago

The concept is simple enough; sandwiched in between two group improvisations is the Kakuan Suite, a series of seven anagram parts (a couple repeated) that make up the ten tracks heard here. Giancarlo Nino Locatelli (Bb and alto clarinet) composed the pieces, based on the movement of his fingers on his instruments' keys, in effect creating dances. His Trio Pipeline ensemble, part of a stable of "Pipeline bands" (Pipeline 3, Pipeline 5, and Pipeline 8), includes bassist Andrea Grossi and drummer Giancarlo Nino Locatelli. The music, like the anagram concept, is spun and rearranged to make altogether new music. "Rito" (ritual) becomes "Tori" (bull), then "Orti" (vegetable gardens), "Irto" (bristling), "Tiro" (shot), "Otri" (Möbius strip), and "Roti" (wheel).

www.allaboutjazz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Giuffre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chamber Music#Jazz Improvisation#Trio Pipeline#Irto#Calcagnile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicwmfe.org

Our Songs Of Summer 2021

“Song of the Summer” may be an unofficial title — it’s not as if there’s a governing board somewhere that makes a formal determination — but when you think of summers past, you know one when you hear it. It’s the song you couldn’t escape; the song that poured out of every open window and loudspeaker for months on end.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Rodrigo Amado This Is Our Language Quartet: Let The Free Be Men

If you are not hip to Portuguese saxophonist Rodrigo Amado, where, as they say, have you been? He has garnered acclaim for many years now, with his own Motion Trio, Lisbon Improvised Players, The Wire Quartet, Luís Lopes' Humanization 4tet, and in duos with Chris Corsano and trios with Kent Kessler and Paal Nilssen-Love. If, though, you are new to Amado, This Is Our Language Quartet with Kessler, Corsano and the doyen of free jazz Joe McPhee is the most advisable place to start.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Rudresh Mahanthappa: Sounds of Home and Heroes

In the 13 years since 2008, the alto saxophone award in the annual Jazz Journalists Association awards program has gone to either Rudresh Mahanthappa or Miguel Zenon ten times. Despite having very different sounds and approaches to the saxophone, their creative paths have much in common. Both began recording around the turn of the century. Both have paid homage to major alto heroes —Mahantahappa to Charlie Parker and Zenón to Ornette Coleman. And both have explored the intersection of their cultural roots with jazz—Mahanthappa bringing South-Asian music into his work and Zenón celebrating his Puerto Rican roots—illustrating how jazz is becoming steadily more international. Over the next two programs, we will look at highlights of the last decade in the works of these commanding alto players, starting with Rudresh Mahanthapa in this hour of Jazz at 100 Today!
Musicavantmusicnews.com

New Music for Strings Upcoming Concerts

NowNet Arts Virtual Venue, August 14-19 https://nownetarts.org/venue. Experience the festival’s soloists and Ensemble-in-Residence perform their own works and works by contemporary composers. Artists: Mari Kimura (violin and MUGIC sensor), Anne Sophie Andersen (violin), Patrick Yim (violin), Alicia Marie Valoti (viola), Alessandro Di Giulio (percussion), Ensemble Decipher (laptops and electronics), Cecilie...
Musictheviolinchannel.com

FLASHBACK FRIDAY | Beaux Arts Trio Performs Ravel's Piano Trio

The acclaimed Beaux Arts Trio was active for over half a century, between 1955 and 2008. The trio was originally made up of Daniel Guillet (violin), Bernard Greenhouse (cello), and Menahem Pressler (piano). By the time of this 1987 performance, violinist Isidore Cohen had replaced Guillet. This historic performance of...
edmidentity.com

Bensley Captivates Listeners on Deadbeats Debut

Bensley displays his versatile and innovative production style with the release of Cascade, his four-track, debut EP on Deadbeats!. Over the past few years, Bensley has made a distinctive name for himself with his energetic and meticulous production talents. Tracks such as “Fandango,” “Vex,” “All Night,” and “That Feeling,” have entranced listeners with hypnotic drum and bass elements, catchy vocals, and an overall refreshing sound. If there’s one thing that’s for sure, it’s that this artist is not afraid of pushing the envelope of dance music and presenting new soundscapes for you to get lost in.
San Jose, CAMetro active

Dahveed Behroozi Trio at Art Boutiki

Pianist Dahveed Behroozi brings an expansive set of influences to the keys. Trained in both jazz and classical, he picks up from the work of masters like Charles Mingus and Keith Jarrett in finding the genres’ overlapping lines. Mixed in, there are elements of fusion, latin-jazz and minimalism, resulting in a style he likes to call “wide-screen pianism.” This year’s Echos was dark and atmospheric, “an exceptional piano record,” according to All About Jazz, “tinted with a probing uncertainty and a hypnotic sound sculpture vibe.” Ticketed indoor event; free to view online.
Warrenton, NCwarrenrecord.com

Jazz trio to perform at Cherry Hill

The David Esleck Trio will give a performance of jazz music at Cherry Hill on Sunday, July 18. The program will begin at 3 p.m., and admissions will be taken at the door. This is the annual Edwina Rooker Endowed Concert, established in honor of the late Warrenton resident and longtime friend of the Cherry Hill Historical Foundation.
Musicwfmt.com

Carmen Quartet and Golden Trio

This week on Introductions, two chamber groups from two music schools, both of which reached the quarter-finals of the 2021 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition. The Carmen Quartet is entirely made up of high-school senior fellows of the Music Institute of Chicago Academy; and the Golden Trio hails from Midwest Young Artists Conservatory with the unusual combination of violin, double bass and piano. Thank you to Veronica Rokicki and Miriam Kessler for appearing as interview guests, and thank you to Rob Waller and Aleksandar Radovic for their recordings.
Atlanta, GAcreativeloafing.com

Jason Pastras Trio

The Jason Pastras Trio, a.k.a. The JP3, are an Atlanta-area blues band. The band plays classic blues and original material with funky style.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Take Five with Arie Salma

Pianist/keyboardist/composer Arie Salma is a versatile musician who focuses on Jazz-Fusion music, many times with World influences. Born to Spanish parents in Israel, Arie was exposed to elements of flamenco, Latin, African and Mediterranean music, which he likes blending with his Jazz playing and compositions. Arie was introduced to Jazz...
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Orrin Evans: The Magic of Now

Timing is everything, the old masters teach. So pianist/composer/bandleader Orrin Evans drops the brazen The Magic of Now just in time. Just in time for the world to open up, renew its commitment, and move forward. Just in time for all to engage in those necessary conversations about civil upkeep. Put plainly, The Magic of Now is the music to lead the charge.
Beauty & Fashionallaboutjazz.com

Yelena Eckemoff: Adventures of the Wildflower

The last time composer/pianist Yelena Eckemoff recorded in Finland she led a quintet on Blooming Tall Phlox (L&H Production, 2017). The program was devoted to smells, particularly the phlox flower and other scents remembered from childhood. Here she returns to Finland with a sextet (including several returning players, basically the entire rhythm section) and a related concept: the life cycle of a wildflower. The mood of the music is well captured in the smiling band photo on the back of the CD. There is a lightness here that has been rare on recent recordings like Nocturnal Animals (L&H Production, 2020) and Better Than Gold And Silver (L&H Production, 2018)—an unsurprising side effect of the austere instrumentation of the first and the heavy theme of the second.
MusicDeerfield Valley News

Trio to come together to perform “gems”

DOVER - On Sunday, August 1, at 4 pm, the Trio Amphion, a trio of baroque musicians, will be in concert at the West Dover Congregational Church. The concert will feature “gems of the high baroque” including Rameau, Bach, Telemann, Leclair, Couperin, Corelli, and Marais. Support local journalism. Access to...
Boston, MAclassical-scene.com

Boston Trio Shines Beacon

The Inn at Castle Hill with its famous lighthouse provided the setting last night for the Boston Trio’s premiere of Chicago-based composer Stacy Garrop’s Beacon of the Bay. Commissioned by the Newport Music Festival in honor of its 2021 season, it’s just one of the many new initiatives of a reorganized and reinvigorated festival under recently appointed Executive Director Gillian Friedman Fox.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Benoît Delbecq, Charles Mingus, Danilo Gallo, Tom Rainey & More New Releases

Click the play button to listen to this episode. In this installment of Mondo Jazz we check out the latest releases by prolific French pianist Benoit Delbecq, the expanded version of Charles Mingus' 1974 legendary concert at Carnegie Hall, the textural work of Waxwing and the trio of Thomas Strønen, Ayumi Tanaka, Marthe Lea, and a couple of albums that may end up very high on the best of 2021 lists: the latest releases by Danilo Gallo and Tom Rainey.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Pasqua, Erskine, and Oles: The Art of the Jazz Trio

"We've known each other and have been playing together for fifty years now," was proudly, if even more sentimentally, reminisced by pianist Alan Pasqua in reference to drummer Peter Erskine to an intimate and appreciative audience at Sam First in Los Angeles during a recent performance. Bassist Darek Oleszkiewicz, who has been part of the mix for a "mere" twenty years, rounded out this stellar and superbly connected trio. Pasqua's warm hearted moment also included a remembrance of the late pianist Jaki Byard. Byard, you see, was one of Pasqua's instructors back in the day at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston. One that he has a special fondness for.
New Orleans, LAallaboutjazz.com

Clifford Lamb: Blues & Hues New Orleans

There are quite a few cities in the world that have an important musical legacy, and in many cases, the city's musical history might be one of the first things people associate with it. Take New Orleans. Commonly known as the birthplace of jazz, it's hard to imagine New Orleans without conjuring up brass bands, jazz clubs and juke joints. San Francisco-based pianist Clifford Lamb explores New Orleans' musical and cultural aspects with Blues & Hues New Orleans by offering musical mashups exploring the Crescent City's legacy.
MusicAmadhia

Navigating Anthony Braxton’s Massive Live Collection “Quartet (Standards) 2020”

Anthony Braxton’s discography has been massive for decades. It sprawls across multiple labels, almost as if he’s challenging collectors to find it all. But in recent years, he seems to have stopped simply making albums; he now communicates in box sets. Since 2012, he’s released two 4-CD operas; a 12-CD set of duos with various partners; a 7-CD set of the music of Lennie Tristano and associated artists; an 11-CD set of Charlie Parker’s music; a 12-CD set of vocal music; an 8-CD set of duos with Eugene Chadbourne; a 4-CD set of collaborations with Nels Cline, Greg Saunier, and Taylor Ho Bynum; and an audio Blu-Ray of 12 compositions for sextet, septet, and nonet, totaling over 11 hours of music. And that’s probably not all of it.
MusicNME

BBC Radio 6 Music announces 6 Music Stage at All Points East 2021

BBC Radio 6 Music has partnered with All Points East Festival, with the former hosting the 6 Music Stage at this year’s festival. All Points East is set to return from August 27-30 at Victoria Park in London, with the likes of Foals, Jamie xx and Jorja Smith headlining. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy