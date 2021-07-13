Trio Pipeline: Kakuan Suite
The concept is simple enough; sandwiched in between two group improvisations is the Kakuan Suite, a series of seven anagram parts (a couple repeated) that make up the ten tracks heard here. Giancarlo Nino Locatelli (Bb and alto clarinet) composed the pieces, based on the movement of his fingers on his instruments' keys, in effect creating dances. His Trio Pipeline ensemble, part of a stable of "Pipeline bands" (Pipeline 3, Pipeline 5, and Pipeline 8), includes bassist Andrea Grossi and drummer Giancarlo Nino Locatelli. The music, like the anagram concept, is spun and rearranged to make altogether new music. "Rito" (ritual) becomes "Tori" (bull), then "Orti" (vegetable gardens), "Irto" (bristling), "Tiro" (shot), "Otri" (Möbius strip), and "Roti" (wheel).www.allaboutjazz.com
Comments / 0