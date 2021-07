Nearly 10,000 music fans savoured new-found freedoms at London's Kaleidoscope Festival on Saturday. "I'm really excited to be here, I haven't done anything like this in two years", said Leonie Louis, one of the festival-goers, who decorated with sequins and flower crowns, braved the stormy weather to invade the grounds of north London's Alexandra Palace, a legendary music venue that has previously hosted Pink Floyd, the Rolling Stones and Jay Z. "It's really nice to just see everybody out and drinking and just enjoying themselves," Louis told AFP from the comfort of a deckchair in the palace gardens.