Chromebooks make great computers for kids for many reasons, and it's partially why so many schools use Chromebooks in the classroom. If your child doesn't already have one, there five things to know about buying your child a Chromebook, and once you have those things considered, you're ready to pick up one of the best Chromebooks for kids. Whether you already have a device for your child or need to buy one, we're here to help you set up a Chromebook for kids in no time.