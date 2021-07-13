Cancel
Jefferson County, OH

Police reports

 14 days ago

Problems: An Island Creek township woman said her drunken husband reached over and grabbed the steering wheel during an argument, trying to steer it into the guard rail before getting out of her car and started walking to his mother’s house, Sunday. She said the two of them have had relationship issues throughout their marriage, telling deputies her husband sleeps with other women and brags to her about it. She wants a protection order but isn’t interested in filing charges because she’d rather let “karma” eat at him. The man’s mother was advised to keep him away from her daughter-in-law, but hours later she told deputies she spotted him “driving past her house repeatedly.”

