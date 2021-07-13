Cancel
Washington president Jason Wright says new team name must feature no Native American imagery

By Cameron Hogwood
SkySports
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington Football Team president Jason Wright has ruled out 'Warriors' becoming the franchise's new nickname as it makes a permanent move away from Native American imagery. The organisation is in the process of renewing its appearance after dropping the name 'Redskins', which had been used since the 1930s, a year ago following pressure from Native Americans due to its racist connotations.

