Gary Vogenson: Shot of Hope
If the title of Gary Vogenson's Shot of Hope was not so pertinent to the post-quarantine world, he might well have named it Don't Misunderstand Me Too Quickly. At a quick glance, song choices such as the traditional "The Cuckoo" and Dan Penn and Chip Moman's soul/R&B standard "Do Right Woman" seem predictable. But, juxtaposed as they are with some (overly?) familiar material from the canon of the Grateful Dead among others, this baker's dozen of tracks turns into a mostly provocative blend of songs rendered more potent by tasteful musicianship.www.allaboutjazz.com
