Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Gary Vogenson: Shot of Hope

By DOUG COLLETTE
allaboutjazz.com
 13 days ago

If the title of Gary Vogenson's Shot of Hope was not so pertinent to the post-quarantine world, he might well have named it Don't Misunderstand Me Too Quickly. At a quick glance, song choices such as the traditional "The Cuckoo" and Dan Penn and Chip Moman's soul/R&B standard "Do Right Woman" seem predictable. But, juxtaposed as they are with some (overly?) familiar material from the canon of the Grateful Dead among others, this baker's dozen of tracks turns into a mostly provocative blend of songs rendered more potent by tasteful musicianship.

www.allaboutjazz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Lowe
Person
Elvin Bishop
Person
Jerry Garcia
Person
Ry Cooder
Person
Dan Penn
Person
John Hiatt
Person
Norton Buffalo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shot Of Hope#The Band#Poco#American Beauty#Warner Brothers#Dead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musictahoeonstage.com

Blues Breaking: John Mayall, Walter Trout to reunite at Tahoe

John Mayall and Walter Trout will share a stage at Lake Tahoe with their respective bands. The Blues Survivors Tour stops at the MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa on Friday, Dec. 17, according to Brent Harding of Devildog Productions. Tickets will be $30 and $40. Other venues are Livermore’s Bankhead...
MusicPosted by
Variety

David Crosby and Jackson Browne Sing Like Angels But Roar Like Lions in Winter on New Records: Album Review

At 79-going-on-80 and 72, respectively, David Crosby and Jackson Browne — two lyrical lions of the ’60s-into-’70s singer-songwriter movement — have faced more than their share of demons and angels battling on their shoulders. Lives lived to the fullest for the better and the worse, activist causes driven and dropped, both men are now creating age-conscious but not-so-elegiac songs and releasing their most potent, reflective and even imaginative work in decades with this weekend’s release of Crosby’s “For Free” and Browne’s “Downhill From Everywhere.” From Frank Sinatra’s croonings on the autumn of his years to Leonard Cohen’s holy musings toward aging...
Entertainmentallaboutjazz.com

Take Five with Kristin Callahan

Kristin has been singing and performing since she was eight years old. She began studying jazz and piano in 2009 and performs at festivals and venues such as the Mid Atlantic Jazz Festival, SOUTH, Montpelier Arts Center, Wine in the Woods, Woodmere Art Museum, Rockwood Music Hall, Twins Jazz, and Rams Head On Stage with the Chuck Redd Quintet. In 2015, Kristin recorded "Poor Butterfly" with bassist Blake Meister for the Maryland Public Television show, "Artworks." In November 2017, she sang for the NBC Executive's Event with guitarist, Rich Barry and pianist, Pascal Le Boeuf and a month later was featured in the Melting Pot Big Band at the Havre De Grace Opera House.
Posted by
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: “Fire and Rain” by James Taylor

A miracle song for so many reasons, “Fire and Rain” impacted the arc of popular songwriting powerfully and introduced us to an American artist of remarkable depth. Although this came from his second album, Sweet Baby James, it was the first most Americans had heard; his debut album on Apple, although great, was never launched properly in America, as Apple, the Beatles’ label, began to dissolve.
MusicPosted by
PBS NewsHour

A Jackson Browne playlist starring the guitarists who shape his recordings

Jackson Browne is known for his lyrics and melodies, but one aspect of his work that gets too little attention is the quality of musicianship on his albums, particularly that of his accompanying guitarists. Now you don’t go looking to a Jackson Browne record for the showy rock solos you might get from an Eddie Van Halen, or the burning blues licks from a Buddy Guy. Rather, his music most often features the kind of subtle playing that winds in and out of the arrangement, complementing the lyrics, always serving the song rather than itself. Not only that, he tends to give his guitarists a lot of room to make statements of their own on his songs.
New York City, NYallaboutjazz.com

Frank Morelli / Keith Oxman: The Ox-Mo Incident

East meets Midwest on The Ox-Mo Incident, wherein Denver-based tenor saxophonist Keith Oxman shares the front line with bassoonist Frank Morelli, whose day jobs include teaching at the renowned Juilliard School in New York City and several other citadels of higher education. Although it's a long trek from Juilliard and the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra (one of Morelli's sometime gigs) to working in a jazz quintet, Morelli's jazz chops are surprisingly keen, and he more than pulls his weight in spite of the bassoon's mostly deep and limited range (while it does have an upper register, that isn't its natural habitat).
MusicPosted by
Daily Herald

Music review: David Crosby taps talented friends 'For Free'

"For Free," by David Crosby (BMG) David Crosby gets by with a little help from his friends, including Donald Fagen of Steely Dan and former Doobie Brother Michael McDonald, on "For Free," a deeply felt and expertly conceived album that drops just shy of Croz's 80th birthday. Crosby's son, James...
Berkeley, CAJamBase

Ramblin’ Jack Elliott Joins Bob Weir & Wolf Bros At Greek Theatre

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros delivered a performance at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California on Saturday. The band welcomed folk legend Ramblin’ Jack Elliott during the first in-person expanded lineup Wolf Bros in the Bay Area since the pandemic began. Guitarist Bob Weir, bassist Don Was, drummer Jay Lane,...
Musicbassmusicianmagazine.com

View from the Bottom: 50 Years of Bass Playing with Bob Dylan, The Doors, Miles Davis and Everybody Else

ByHarvey Brooks… View from the Bottom: 50 Years of Bass Playing with Bob Dylan, The Doors, Miles Davis and Everybody Else. HARVEY BROOKS first came to the public’s attention when he played on the classic Bob Dylan album Highway 61 Revisited, released in 1965 to great acclaim. Since then he has played with everyone from Miles Davis to Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, The Electric Flag, Al Kooper, John Cale, and many others.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Rudresh Mahanthappa: Sounds of Home and Heroes

In the 13 years since 2008, the alto saxophone award in the annual Jazz Journalists Association awards program has gone to either Rudresh Mahanthappa or Miguel Zenon ten times. Despite having very different sounds and approaches to the saxophone, their creative paths have much in common. Both began recording around the turn of the century. Both have paid homage to major alto heroes —Mahantahappa to Charlie Parker and Zenón to Ornette Coleman. And both have explored the intersection of their cultural roots with jazz—Mahanthappa bringing South-Asian music into his work and Zenón celebrating his Puerto Rican roots—illustrating how jazz is becoming steadily more international. Over the next two programs, we will look at highlights of the last decade in the works of these commanding alto players, starting with Rudresh Mahanthapa in this hour of Jazz at 100 Today!
Musicrelix

Spotlight: Mike Dillon

Mike Dillon’s career is at once defined by collaboration and individuality. On one hand, the percussionist/vibraphonist has supported such esteemed acts as Galactic, Ani DiFranco, Les Claypool and Rickie Lee Jones while also leading his own Billy Goat, Hairy Apes BMX and Malachy Papers. On the other hand, Dillon’s route to a career in music has been a unique one; along the way, he has strived to chart his own course.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

Rooted in Country: Ida Mae on Lucinda Williams' 'I Envy the Wind'

Nashville-by-way-of-London Americana duo Ida Mae has shared the stage with everyone from Willie Nelson and Alison Krauss to rockers Greta Van Fleet. This summer, the duo will once again team up with their country heroes to join the Outlaw Music Festival Tour, headlined by Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price, Chris Stapleton, Nathanial Rateliff and the Night Sweats and Lucinda Williams.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Brian Jackson: Jazz Is Dead 8: Brian Jackson

The Jazz is Dead series of recordings is neither trying to bury or resurrect the genre. It largely exists on the periphery where "jazz" is either a prefix or suffix. The project, launched by musician-producers Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad in 2020, is prolific and elastic in its choice of artists and styles. Younge and Muhammad's connections to jazz are purely inspirational. Muhammad's renowned hip hop group, A Tribe Called Quest, was known to sample from jazz. Younge holds a law degree, has composed extensively for film, and recorded with hip hop royalty such as Kendrick Lamar, Common, Wu-Tang Clan, and Jay-Z. He is active in creating and promoting multi-media art aimed at combatting systemic racism. Brian Jackson is the eighth release in the Jazz is Dead series, and Jackson's first leader date in two decades.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Orrin Evans: The Magic of Now

Timing is everything, the old masters teach. So pianist/composer/bandleader Orrin Evans drops the brazen The Magic of Now just in time. Just in time for the world to open up, renew its commitment, and move forward. Just in time for all to engage in those necessary conversations about civil upkeep. Put plainly, The Magic of Now is the music to lead the charge.
Musickmuw.org

Dr. Billy Taylor + 2022 NEA Jazz Masters, Joanne Brackeen, Karrin Allyson, Delfeayo Marsalis & Charlie Christian

The NEA Jazz Masters for 2022 was just announced, throughout this week, Night Train highlights music from the new honorees. There’s also more music from July featured artist, Dr. Billy Taylor, for his centennial birthday. Night Train also marks the birthday of pianist, composer and 2018 NEA Jazz Master, Joanne Brackeen, including an interview she did after being named a Jazz Master. And there’s new music from guitarists John Stein and Paul Silbergleit, harmonica player Hendrik Meurkens, and Singapore pianist Jeremy Monteiro.

Comments / 0

Community Policy