Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Coalition’s UE5 Xbox Series X|S Tech Demo “Alpha Point” Receives First Screenshot; Public Debut at GDC 2021

By Aernout van de Velde
wccftech.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Coalition’s Unreal Engine 5 Xbox Series X|S tech demo “Alpha Point” has received its first screenshot. Microsoft’s Gears of War developer is organizing a visual arts session during this year’s GDC event, during which presentation the studio’s Studio Technical Art Director, Colin Penty, and Technical Director Kate Rayner will be showing off a technical demo of Alpha Point running on Xbox Series X.

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Gdc#Screenshot#Visual Arts#Public Debut At Gdc 2021#Gdc#Technical#Alpha Point#Unreal Engine#Metahumans#Vfx#Blueprint#Temporal Super Resolution#Virtual Texture#The Coalition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Softwarewccftech.com

Microsoft Announces Windows 365 Cloud PC to Help Organizations Embrace a Hybrid Work Culture Post-Pandemic

When the pandemic struck nearly two years ago, organizations had to adapt quickly to find ways to continue working without employee interaction. Work from home became the new norm, and applications and software that enabled this routine thrived. After 18 months since the pandemic first started, slowly but steadily, organizations are starting to open doors for the face-to-face working routine. However, nearly 73% of the employees wish for a more flexible remote experience, and many organizations are trying to adapt this mode for good. It seems that Microsoft has taken the hint, and today, they announced that they are launching Windows 365 Cloud PC next month.
FIFATheSixthAxis

FIFA 22 available from September 27th, new HyperMotion tech for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia versions

EA has announced that FIFA 22 will be released October 1st for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Stadia, but the Ultimate version will be available September 27th.. There will also be a Nintendo Switch Legacy version, but that will only have updated team kits and squads. EA has also stated that FIFA 22 will have a new HyperMotion technology, but this will only be available in the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia versions of the game according to the official website.
Video Gameswccftech.com

New DOOM Eternal Update 6.1 Packs Platform-Specific Improvements and Fixes Across Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation and PC

Bethesda and id Software have rolled out DOOM Eternal update 6.1, which packs platform-specific improvements and fixes. Following the recently-released next-gen update, this new patch is a minor one. Still, the patch addresses several campaign and Battlemode issues. In addition, this new update fixes an issue for players with AMD GPUs and allows setups with mobile graphic cards to enable Ray Tracing if the GPU supports it.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Battlefield 2042 Crossplay/Progression Confirmed, Current and Last-Gen Players Separated

Since revealing the Battlefield 2042 last month, EA and DICE have been a bit evasive about their crossplay and cross-progression plans, but today they revealed full details. Long story short, crossplay and cross-progression are in, although there will be some limitations. Crossplay will be supported between the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5, but Xbox One and PS4 players will be left out in the cold. On the other hand, cross-progression will be supported across all platforms, both current and last-gen.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Death's Door Now Available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Acid Nerve have released the action adventure game, Death’s Door, for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. Reaping souls of the dead and punching a clock might get monotonous but it’s honest work for a Crow. The job gets lively when your assigned soul is stolen and you must track down a desperate thief to a realm untouched by death—where creatures grow far past their expiry and overflow with greed and power.
Video Gameswccftech.com

NVIDIA DLSS Boosts RDR2 Performance of up to 45% at 4K Resolution (Performance Mode)

NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) is available now in Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 game, as part of today's larger 1.27 update titled 'Blood Money'. The official benchmarks shared by NVIDIA indicate that the performance boost provided by NVIDIA DLSS in Red Dead Redemption 2 is slightly smaller compared to other titles. More specifically, when using Performance Mode at 4K resolution, you can expect up to 45% improved frame rates.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Xbox Series X/S Outsold PS5 in the US in June 2021

The Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch were the best-selling consoles of June in the United States, as revealed by the NPD (via GamesBeat). Both consoles come out on top in different respects. While the Nintendo Switch sold more units, the Xbox Series X/S has it beat in terms of dollar sales, which is down to the fact that the Xbox Series X is much costlier.
Video Gameswccftech.com

AMD FSR Is Now Open Source, Will Soon Be Added to RE Village, Arcadegeddon, Necromunda Hired Gun, Edge of Eternity

As promised last month, AMD FSR open source has been made available today on GPUOpen under an MIT license. You'll get access to a sample, while the full source code is available on GitHub. This bodes well not only for game developers but for modders, too, as someone already managed to add FSR to Grand Theft Auto V without even having access to the source code. Such mods and hacks should be even easier now.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Dirt 5 to Get Improved DualSense Haptics/Adaptive Triggers and Refined 3D Audio on PS5 in Its Biggest Ever Update

Dirt 5 is about to get its biggest update yet on July 20th, a combination of free content (two brand new circuits set on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, the Parts Unknown Playgrounds Update) and the Super Size Content Pack expansion (four new cars with fresh new liveries, 27 new bespoke events for the Career Mode, two extra sponsors and several customization items), included for customers with the Amplified/Year One Edition and available for purchase for everyone else.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

The Ascent Dev Talks Challenge Of Balance Between Xbox One And Xbox Series X/S Development With Cross-Play

Near the end of this month, we’ll get a chance to try out The Ascent. It’s been one of the more striking indie games coming this year, a cyberpunk title steeped in neon as an isometric RPG. We’ve seen quite a lot of it at this point, and like so many games right now, it’s cross-gen. In this case, across PC and the Xbox consoles on the market. By and large, it’s the standard, but that doesn’t necessarily means it’s easy, especially for a team as small as Neon Giant.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

The Big Con Launches August 31 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Skybound Games and developer Mighty Yell announced The Big Con will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 31. The Big Con stars Ali, a teenage con artist out to save her mom’s video store from unscrupulous loan sharks any way she can. In this open-ended adventure with punchy puzzles and dialogue, how players make that money is in their hands: pick pockets, pick locks, persuade marks, pilfer prizes, sneak around in disguises, and even profit off the latest plushie fad. From the visuals to the writing, The Big Con is a fun and hilarious trip back in time to an age that is farther away now than some of us would care to admit.
Video GamesIGN

The Best Games to Play on Xbox Series X|S

The Xbox Series X and Series S are finally out, and while there aren't many big new exclusives on Microsoft's newest platform there are still plenty of great games on the black and white bricks. Whether jumping into a new adventure or revisiting an old favorite, here are our picks...
Video GamesEngadget

'Dead Space' is being remade for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC

Dead Space is getting a new chance at life. EA revealed a teaser trailer for a remastered version of the original Dead Space, showing off a terrifying necromorph-infested environment and not much else. Motive Studios is developing the game, and it's heading to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

GTA Online With Exclusive Content on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Rockstar is preparing a small incentive to have us buy Grand Theft Auto V on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Purchasers will receive exclusive upgrades in GTA Online. "certain and pretty much confirmed" leaks of GTA VI, heralding if not the announcement of the game, then at least reveal of specific information about it. For now, they will receive only the re-release of the fifth installment of the series for 9th-gen consoles. The new edition is to encourage the purchase with - in addition to visual improvements - special improvements for vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online, which will only be available in GTA5 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Song of Iron launches for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on August 31st

Gritty, brooding Nordic action-adventure game Song of Iron has been confirmed as launching for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on August 31st. In Song of Iron, an attacking army burned our home and killed a loved one, causing us to set out on a quest to find the Great Temple of the Gods, with the hope of saving our people. We're given a necklace with the power to "bind" the gods into granting us help — but the journey will be anything but easy. Everything in Song of Iron is out to get you, and the army that destroyed our home will continue to hunt us down. Combat is "intense, visceral, and dangerous" — weapons can break or be lost, and we'll need to fight with everything we've got across a world filled with forests, ruins, and snowstorms.
Video GamesTennessee Tribune

PlayStation5 DualSense May Have Advanced Features In Xbox Series X, Series S Controllers

NEW DELHI — The latest edition of the Xbox Series X, Series S controllers might be built with PS5 DualSense’ advanced features via a software update, as per media reports. Currently, both the gaming consoles, the PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X/S console, have different takes on how Microsoft and Sony want their consumers to experience their controller. Sony undoubtedly has proven itself as the best in the field after reinventing its new controller.

Comments / 0

Community Policy