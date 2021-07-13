The Coalition’s UE5 Xbox Series X|S Tech Demo “Alpha Point” Receives First Screenshot; Public Debut at GDC 2021
The Coalition’s Unreal Engine 5 Xbox Series X|S tech demo “Alpha Point” has received its first screenshot. Microsoft’s Gears of War developer is organizing a visual arts session during this year’s GDC event, during which presentation the studio’s Studio Technical Art Director, Colin Penty, and Technical Director Kate Rayner will be showing off a technical demo of Alpha Point running on Xbox Series X.wccftech.com
