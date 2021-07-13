The Coalition’s UE5 Xbox Series X|S Tech Demo “Alpha Point” Receives First Screenshot; Public Debut at GDC 2021

Gritty, brooding Nordic action-adventure game Song of Iron has been confirmed as launching for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on August 31st. In Song of Iron, an attacking army burned our home and killed a loved one, causing us to set out on a quest to find the Great Temple of the Gods, with the hope of saving our people. We're given a necklace with the power to "bind" the gods into granting us help — but the journey will be anything but easy. Everything in Song of Iron is out to get you, and the army that destroyed our home will continue to hunt us down. Combat is "intense, visceral, and dangerous" — weapons can break or be lost, and we'll need to fight with everything we've got across a world filled with forests, ruins, and snowstorms.