Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Cumberland, WV

Yard of the Month award

heraldstaronline.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Cumberland Garden Club has begun a new program to recognize beautiful yards within the city. Its Yard of the Month Award will be given from June through October to an outstanding yard that has been chosen by the club members. The first recipient of the award is the yard of Bill Webster who, along with his son, Brian, maintains a display of annuals and perennials in their yard at the corner of North Chester and Pearl Streets. In between the flowers are a variety of bird baths and statues, making their yard a unanimous winner for the month of June. Bill explained that he keeps the yard looking nice in memory of his wife, the late Marsha Webster, who loved spending time in her flower garden. Garden club President Milli Hines and Mayor Will White placed the yard of the month sign in Webster’s yard and presented him with a certificate and a $50 check from the city of New Cumberland. The program is a joint effort between the garden club and the city in an effort to recognize those who take time and effort to keep their yards looking nice. From left are Hines, White and Webster with his certificate.

www.heraldstaronline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Cumberland, WV
New Cumberland, WV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flower Garden#Birds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
CBS News

High-level talks between U.S. and China end in a "stalemate"

Hong Kong — A meeting of high-level diplomats from the United States and China ended in what Chinese officials called a "stalemate" on Monday, cooling near-term hopes for a major summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese president Xi Jinping. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, the most...
Fort Worth, TXABC News

Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The fuel needle is moving closer to “empty” at some U.S. airports. American Airlines says it’s running into fuel shortages at some smaller and mid-size airports, and in some cases the airline will add refueling stops or fly fuel into locations where the supply is tight.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden announcement on ending U.S. combat mission in Iraq is a case of misdirection

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to the White House on Monday produced what the Biden administration is marketing as a major announcement about the U.S. troop presence in Iraq: There won't be any U.S. combat troops in Iraq by the end of the year. The U.S. presence in the country will now focus on training, advising and enabling Iraqi security forces to conduct operations independently against the Islamic State militant group.

Comments / 0

Community Policy