Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/256GB is currently available for $1,099.99 on Amazon. With today’s bargain matching the all-time low set just twice before, you’ll save $199 on a product that normally sells for $1,299, a savings of $199. With the back-to-school season already underway and the start of the autumn semester just around the corner, now is a great opportunity to try out Apple Silicon with the latest MacBook Pro for its lowest price yet. You may expect 17 hours of battery life and a 13-inch Retina display with the new M1 CPU under the hood. Its two Thunderbolt ports work in tandem with Wi-Fi 6 to provide speedy connectivity whether you’re plugged in or on the go.