Home buyers have faced competition not just from regular buyers, but investors, too. Ask the typical buyer who's been on a house hunt this year, and you'll probably hear that the real estate market has been downright impossible to break into. For months, housing inventory has been extremely low, and that, combined with low mortgage rates, has made it so there's a ton of competition. That, in turn, has caused home prices to soar, leaving buyers with no choice but to either sit tight, bail out, or take on much higher mortgages than they'd like to.