Business

RedStone Raises $525K in First Round of Funding to Expand Its Market Leading Next-Generation Decentralized Oracle Platform

 13 days ago

Round Led by Maven 11 Capital, With Participation From Arweave, Collider Ventures, Maven 11 Capital, KR1, 1kx and Bering Waters Ventures. TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / RedStone, the creator of a next-generation decentralized finance oracle platform has raised $525K in its pre-seed financing round. Led by Maven 11 Capital, major investors in the private-placement SAFT-style round included Arweave, Collider Ventures, KR1, 1kx, and Bering Waters Ventures.

