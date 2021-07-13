RedStone Raises $525K in First Round of Funding to Expand Its Market Leading Next-Generation Decentralized Oracle Platform

Businesses that use content have conversion rates 6x higher than those that do not. The content marketing industry is expected to exceed $420B in spending this year. With such engagement and interest, marketers are scrambling to streamline their content generation and marketing activities. Cohley is an all-in-one platform for content generation and measurement that helps brands activate campaigns more efficiently. With Cohley, brands can publish their requirements and have creators like videographers, photographers, and influencers provide content to meet the defined parameters in a cost-effective and scalable manner. The platform allows users to test, iterate, and measure the success of their visual content efforts and is integrated with a growing number of leading technology partners like TikTok, Yotpo, Attentive, Shopify, and AdRoll. Although the platform is designed to optimize the content generation process, Cohley also offers managed services for brands that want to completely offload their content generation needs.