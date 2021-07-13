Cancel
Oversized Goldfish Are Taking Over One Minnesota Lake Causing Issues For Local Fish

KPCW
 13 days ago
Pesky, oversized goldfish are causing problems in Minnesota. Authorities in Burnsville, Minn., have urged residents and owners of pet goldfish, not to dispose of the family pet in lakes and ponds. The city tweeted a warning that doing so has resulted in the take over of one local lake by overgrown goldfish.

