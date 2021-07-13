Cancel
Environment

Factbox: What do the EU’s new climate policies mean for Europe?

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The European Union will on Wednesday unveil its most ambitious plan yet to fight climate change, with a dozen policies setting out in unprecedented detail how to overhaul its 27 economies to become greener this decade. The EU will publish hundreds of pages of proposed rules. Member states...

By Isla Binnie and Kate Abnett (Reuters) - The European Union on Wednesday unveiled its most ambitious plan yet to fight climate change, with a dozen policies setting out in unprecedented detail how to overhaul its 27 economies to become greener this decade. The European Commission, which designs EU policies, published hundreds of pages of proposed rules. Member states and the European Parliament will need to negotiate and approve each one.
Energy Industrybostonnews.net

EU readies for radical overhaul of climate, energy policy

The European Commission will table a package of energy and climate laws on Wednesday designed to facilitate the EU's transition to a net zero economy. Among the 13 legislative proposals are plans to reform the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS), a carbon market that is the cornerstone of Europe's climate policy.
Economynaturalgasworld.com

What would an EU carbon border adjustment mechanism mean

The European Commission is expected to formally propose a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) as part of today’s “Fit for 55” package. The European Commission is expected to formally propose a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) as part of today’s “Fit for 55” package. James Whiteside, global head of multi-commodity...
Environmentkdal610.com

Europe to unveil sweeping climate change policy blueprint

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union will on Wednesday unveil its most ambitious plan yet to tackle climate change, aiming to pull ahead in the race among the world’s biggest economies to turn far-off green goals into concrete action this decade. The European Commission, which drafts EU policies, will set...
EnvironmentGrist

The EU’s big climate plan

It’s Wednesday, July 14, and the E.U. has a slate of new climate proposals. On Wednesday, the European Union’s executive body announced a dozen new climate proposals that could help the E.U. achieve its goal of going carbon neutral by the middle of the century. The proposals are known as “Fit for 55,” which alludes to slashing emissions 55 percent by 2030 — the first obstacle on the difficult path to net-zero by 2050. The proposals will need to be negotiated and ultimately approved by the E.U.’s 27 member states and the European Parliament.
EnvironmentGreenBiz

The EU’s groundbreaking climate law needs data

For years, manufacturers have watched with apprehension as the European Union debated a policy that could send shockwaves across the world’s heavy industries. Europe’s aim: To level the playing field between EU companies that pay for their carbon pollution and those overseas that don’t. Consider steel. Across Europe, steelmakers are...
EnvironmentUN News Centre

EU urged to consider impact of new climate mechanism on developing countries

Although a new European Union (EU) climate initiative unveiled on Wednesday could change global trade patterns to favour countries where production is relatively carbon efficient, its value in mitigating climate change will likely be limited, the UN trade and development agency, UNCTAD, has warned. The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM)...
Internettheiet.org

WhatsApp accused of breaching consumer rights in the EU over new privacy policy

WhatsApp has been accused of “multiple breaches” of EU consumer rights for pressuring its users to accept new terms of use and a revised privacy policy. In January this year, the Facebook-owned messaging app introduced new data-collection terms for when users interact with businesses on the platform. People were originally given until the next month to accept the terms, before a massive public backlash forced Facebook to extend this to May before features of the app would start becoming unavailable.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: What the EU’s Fit for 55 means for hydrogen

The European Commission presented its Fit for 55 package of policy proposals to reduce emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030. Among other documents and strategies published on Wednesday, the EU Commission proposed the revision of key EU directives in the energy field, including the Energy Taxation Directive (ETD) and the Renewable Energy Directive (RED). The Commission also proposed the revision of the Emission Trading System (ETS). All these proposals are somehow related to hydrogen. “The lowest minimum rate of €0.15/GJ applies to electricity – regardless of its use -, advanced sustainable biofuels and biogas, and renewable fuels of non-biological origin such as renewable hydrogen. Low-carbon hydrogen and related fuels will also benefit from that same rate for a transitional period of 10 years,” reads the Commission’s statement on the ETD revision. The proposed RED revision seeks to convert into EU law some of the concepts outlined in the energy system integration and hydrogen strategies published in 2020.
Environmentfinance-commerce.com

How Europe’s climate agenda will affect businesses

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. FRANKFURT, Germany — Cars with internal combustion engines will disappear from European showrooms by 2035. Steel producers and cement makers will pay for every ton of carbon dioxide their factories emit. Cargo ships may not be able to dock in ports like Rotterdam, Netherlands, or Hamburg, Germany, unless they run on cleaner fuels. Commercial airliners will be required to fill up with synthetic fuel produced with green energy.
EconomyAviation Week

Europe's New Environmental Rules Will Mean Higher Costs For Airlines

With a Europe-wide aviation fuel tax, changes to emissions trading and a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) mandate, airlines are digesting the broad-ranging content of the European Commission’s proposed new “Fit for 55” sustainability legislation. One thing is certain: The new rules will mean higher... Europe's New Environmental Rules Will Mean...
Public Healthkelo.com

Factbox: EU’s COVID-19 vaccine donations so far

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU member states have pledged to share about 160 million COVID-19 vaccines, but only a small portion has been shipped so far, according to an EU internal document reviewed by Reuters. Out of the 160 million, just over 126 million will go to COVAX, a programme run...
EnvironmentCouncil on Foreign Relations

The EU Green Deal Just Raised the Bar on Climate Policy

In my weekly column for World Politics Review, I detail the European Commission’s new 12-point climate change plan, the challenges the plan faces, and whether other countries will follow its lead. Last week the European Commission seized global leadership on climate change, unveiling a sweeping scheme to reduce the EU’s...
EnvironmentThe Independent

Watch live EU commissioners release draft of new climate policy proposals

The European Union is set to unveil its "Fit for 55" package of revised climate and energy laws on Wednesday morning. With a draft of ambitious plans designed to cut emissions drastically over the next decade, the EU aims to take the lead in climate policy action among the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China says EU's planned carbon border tax violates trade principles

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - China said on Monday the European Union's plan to impose the world's first carbon border tax will expand climate issues into trade in violation of international principles and hurt prospects for economic growth. The European Commission this month outlined plans to impose a Carbon Border...

