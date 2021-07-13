Melodie partners with Viddyoze for one-off Australian music NFT

Manila (July 2021) – Everyone knows how Pinoys love their music! Especially when it’s from an iconic band like The Itchyworms who are known for their upbeat melodies and feel-good lyrics. As one of the definitive OPM bands of the last two and a half decades, Jazz Nicolas, Jugs Jugueta, Kelvin Yu, and Chino Singson have worked towards creating Pinoy music that will be loved for generations to come. Sony Music has partnered with WeTV Philippines to take the band’s 25th anniversary to wider audience.