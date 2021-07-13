Cancel
Melodie partners with Viddyoze for one-off Australian music NFT

themusicnetwork.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian-owned music licensing platform Melodie has united with UK-based video software platform Viddyoze to create a unique audio-visual non-fungible token (NFT). The NFT makes use of Australian electronic producer and Melodie composer Kylie Couper’s track ‘Le Tigre’, which is paired with a moving graphic from Viddyoze’s head of animation Relja Trajković that prominently features both companies’ logos on either side of a spinning gold coin.

