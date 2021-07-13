Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alaska State

There’s nothing patriotic about rodeo

By To the editor:
Frontiersman
 13 days ago

American “traditions” have long been abandoned when informed people recognize said traditions are based on the suffering of others. The Alaska State Fair, and other Alaskan festivals, should condemn the rodeo as inherently cruel and end its practice. Cruel? That’s a strong word, right? Rodeo is cruel because it subjects an animal to chaotic, violent, and inhumane activities. Its purpose supplies little more than cheap thrills at the expense of an animal.

www.frontiersman.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Sports
Local
Alaska Government
State
Alaska State
Wasilla, AK
Sports
Wasilla, AK
Government
City
Wasilla, AK
Wasilla, AK
Society
Local
Alaska Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodeo#Cowboy#Patriotic#Animal Cruelty#Patriotism#American#The Alaska State Fair#Alaskan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Sports
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Pelosi appoints Kinzinger to 1/6 House select committee

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Sunday she has appointed GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger to the House select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, bolstering the Republican presence on the panel after GOP leadership pulled its appointees last week. "Today, I am announcing the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate infrastructure talks on shaky grounds

A bipartisan Senate infrastructure group is struggling to break an entrenched stalemate over the final details of their $1.2 trillion proposal, sparking an increasingly public blame game between Democrats and Republicans. The bipartisan group had hoped to return to Washington, D.C., on Monday with a final agreement in order to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Tunisia on edge as president suspends parliament, fires PM

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Troops surrounded Tunisia’s parliament and blocked its speaker from entering Monday after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister and other top members of government, sparking concerns for the North African country’s young democracy. In the face of nationwide protests over Tunisia’s economic...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bob Moses, civil rights legend, dead at age 86

(CNN) — Civil rights legend Bob Moses died at age 86, according to a statement from NAACP President Derrick Johnson. A cause of death was not immediately known. Moses was born in New York City in January 1935 and grew up in Harlem, according to his biography on Stanford University's King Encyclopedia of civil rights figures. He earned a master's degree in philosophy from Harvard University in 1957.

Comments / 0

Community Policy