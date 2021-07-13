There’s nothing patriotic about rodeo
American “traditions” have long been abandoned when informed people recognize said traditions are based on the suffering of others. The Alaska State Fair, and other Alaskan festivals, should condemn the rodeo as inherently cruel and end its practice. Cruel? That’s a strong word, right? Rodeo is cruel because it subjects an animal to chaotic, violent, and inhumane activities. Its purpose supplies little more than cheap thrills at the expense of an animal.www.frontiersman.com
