Public Health

Restrictions eased for Melbourne live music venues amid Sydney lockdown

By Ed Sheeran
themusicnetwork.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVictoria has announced the further easing of live music restrictions in Melbourne following the state’s May snap lockdown. From midnight Thursday July 8, restrictions in metropolitan Melbourne were brought in line to regional Victoria, with non-seated indoor music venues being able to return to one person per 2sqm density limits with a maximum capacity of 300, provided a COVID Marshall is located onsite.

#Live Music Venues#Covid#Victorians#Music Victoria#The State Government
