Lewes taxpayers will pay for Fishers Cove mistakes

Citizens of Lewes, leadership, planners: we must put an end to rampant development which impacts wetlands, properties of existing Lewes citizens, traffic issues and the community spirit of the town, among other factors. The Fishers Cove proposal to develop this parcel of 11 acres with 18 single-family homes should be denied. While development per se can be thoughtfully planned and executed, it doesn’t make sense to build in the floodplain and close to the wetlands.