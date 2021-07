SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains major spoilers for Loki Season 1. If you have not yet watched the finale, read on at your own risk!. For the last seven days, Marvel fans everywhere have been asking the same question: who is the being who lives at the end of all time? The fifth episode of Loki concluded with a brilliant cliffhanger teasing that Tom Hiddleston’s titular God of Mischief and Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie were finally going to unmask the real mastermind behind the Time Variance Authority, and the finale didn’t disappoint in delivering the answer. However, the big reveal it delivers is only one of several exceptionally exciting things about what plays out in the chapter – including a post-credits scene that confirms that we will be getting a Loki Season 2.