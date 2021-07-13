In South Philly, a garden where immigrants grow foods that taste like home
PHILADELPHIA – The joy of the plants that sprout from a patch of South Philadelphia earth is not merely that they remind people of home — they taste like home, too. Many people don’t know the garden is there, in three parcels tucked in and around Eighth and Emily Streets, a short walk off busy Snyder Avenue. Nor do they know all the place means to the gardeners, many of them refugees who were persecuted in Asian homelands.www.fltimes.com
