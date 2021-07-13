Top Originator: A mortgage pro’s playbook for riding waves of change

David Wu (pictured) knows that housing booms don’t last forever, but regardless of the current market conditions, he’s always working on ways to improve his business. “It is important to recognize that the industry is always changing. You have to be agile and willing to adapt to those changes. Just because you do things a certain way and have had success in that way does not necessarily mean it will work well going forward. You cannot count on doing the same things over and over again expecting success because there are so many moving changes and factors in play. So stay focused on being agile.”