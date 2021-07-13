Crews work to demolish blighted property
The lower west side celebrates another win this week as a trailer linked to repeated crime saw the beginnings of demolition Monday. “That should be done within a couple of days,” confirmed Paul Bertram, who is a co-trustee in the family trust and family land company that owns the Sycamore Trailer Court between Gilman Avenue, Virginia Street, Franklin Street and the blighted 115-117 Gilman Ave. public nuisance, a property under court order to be abated by the city or its appointed receiver.www.mariettatimes.com
