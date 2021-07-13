Cancel
The Modernist Athens by FormRelated

 13 days ago

The Modernist Athens is a luxury modernist hotel located in Athens, Greece, designed in 2020 by. We love places with a past and stories to tell. The Modernist Athens, settled into the former Canadian Embassy on a quiet street that overlooks a leafy residential square in Kolonaki. We transformed the handsome corner building with its many balconies in signature Modernist style, combining casual, contemporary luxury with mid-century detailing and minimalist Danish design.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dagilupi Farmhouse by Corsaro Architetti

Dagilupi Farmhouse is a traditional guest house located in Ostuni, Italy, redesigned in 2019 by Corsaro Architetti. The objective of the project was to restore an abandoned rural building and transform it into a guest house. Dating from the seventeenth century, the building is nestled in a 5-hectare olive grove with mostly thousand-year-old olive trees. Between the town of Ostuni and the Adriatic coast. The building houses an underground oil mill from the Messapian era in a ‘cellar’ hand-cut into the rock. The 6 oil presses present remains that cover a period ranging from the 6th century AD to the Middle Ages.
Interior Designhomeadore.com

Apartment in Maggiolina by Nomade Architettura Interior Design

Apartment in Maggiolina is a modern dwelling located in Milan, Italy, designed in 2021 by Nomade Architettura Interior Design. From the moment the first ideas for a project come to life, you can’t wait for the apartment to come to fruition. Never has this been more true, especially for this...
Designmymodernmet.com

5 Incredible Works of Architecture by Legendary Modernist I.M. Pei

Chinese American architect Ieoh Ming Pei, better known as I.M. Pei, was a world-renowned modernist and designer of many influential buildings. In his early life, Pei was inspired by the gardens of Suzhou and by his time in Shanghai. After moving to the United States and pursuing architecture in university, Pei was disheartened by the Beaux-Arts style popular at the time and briefly turned to engineering. He soon was reintroduced to architecture after discovering a love for modernism. Though his classes taught the Beaux-Arts style, Pei continued to enhance his design skills by learning from masters like Le Corbusier and occasionally Frank Lloyd Wright.
East Hampton, NYdwell.com

A Modernist Home by Charles Gwathmey Asks $2.5M in the Hamptons

Designed by the New York Five architect in 1967, the Sedacca House has curved walls, tall ceilings, and a charming Airstream guesthouse. While Charles Gwathmey may be best known for his 1992 renovation of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Guggenheim Museum, the acclaimed architect started making marks in the design world decades before—beginning with the Gwathmey House, which he created for his parents in 1965.
Interior Designhomeadore.com

Floating Red Staircase by Michaelis Boyd

Floating Red Staircase is an industrial apartment located in London, United Kingdom, designed in 2021 by Michaelis Boyd. The original architectural work took place back in 2010, when the studio combined two existing flats into a 4-bedroom maisonette. Almost a decade on, the architects returned to incorporate quirky design details that would reflect the creative personality of the client and their children.
Wallpaper*

Explore Prague with this modernist architecture map

Written by Wallpaper* contributor, Prague-based architectural historian and writer Adam Štěch, and beautifully shot by photographer Tomáš Souček, this modernist architecture map is a visual feast – as well as a useful tool – about exploring the beautiful European city of Prague. Published by Blue Crow Media, Modern Prague Map, released this month, celebrates 20th century architecture in the Czech Republic capital.
Visual Arthomeadore.com

HAGE by FH2L Arquitectos

HAGE is a modern single family house located in Spain, designed in 2021 by FH2L Arquitectos. The determining elements for the design have been the dialogue between the natural terrain of the plot with its views. Simple lines and clear volumes, natural lighting and horizontal features combine harmoniously. The access...
Interior DesignDezeen

Ten elegant living rooms with Japandi interiors

The minimalist styles and natural materials used in both Japan and Scandinavia come together in this lookbook, containing 10 living rooms that have been decorated with Japandi interior design. "Japandi" has become the denomination for interiors where Japanese minimalism meets Scandinavian functionality. Simple, pared-back designs and natural materials are some...
Visual ArtArchDaily

The Tiamo House / Dom Architect Studio

Manufacturers: Jotun Paint Vietnam, Panasonic, Thai Lan SCG, Thanh Wood, Xingfa. Text description provided by the architects. The client's brief was to build an inward-looking space, hiding away from the hustle and busy street outside but still keep close to nature. A separate living space, with green gardens, aquariums where small family members can observe, direct contact with nature, a feature that is necessary for an urban living space. The existing land has only a few mature "Trees" and these need to be kept, this is an important task in our research process.
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dining Room Goes From Beige to Breathtaking in 5 Days (for $370!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you ever have the lingering feeling that your space looks good, but not great, turn your attention to the walls. Often, they just need a bit more oomph. Giving the walls a dose of texture with moulding or a coating them with rich, moody paint color is a surefire way to make an entire space look more sophisticated and meant-to-be.
Athens, TXAthens Daily Review

HPAC hosts Athens ISD

Students from The Athens ISD Summer Enrichment Program were invited to The Henderson County Performing Arts Center to experience the magic of imagination and live performance. HCPAC Board Member Kara Davis covered a full range of topics used to develop skills in the performing arts. The students were introduced to...
Hickory, NCHickory Daily Record

Hickory Springs launches new sofa-sleeper mechanism

HICKORY — HS Manufacturing, LLC (“Hickory Springs”), a division of Hickory Springs Manufacturing Co. (“HSM”), and leading supplier of components for the furniture and bedding industries, is targeting the upper-end upholstery market with a new domestically produced trundle-style sofa-sleeper mechanism. Suitable for residential and hospitality furniture, The Underdown was designed...
Santa Monica, CAhomeadore.com

Split House by Kovac Design Studio

Split House is a contemporary residence located in Santa Monica, California, designed in 2016 by Kovac Design Studio. Split House’s primary conceptual move is the placement of the master suite and bedrooms in dual, hull-like volumes on the second level. The forms are clearly separate, yet are responsive to each other, and create a fluid double-height space in their interstice. A slender bridge joins the two, and glazing above and at both ends incorporates an internal brise-soleil, etched to recall the shifting silhouettes of wind-blown palms. The nautical, tropical feel continues at the rear of the property, where a gangway connects the second floor to the to the pool area. Beyond is an intimately scaled cabana, which accommodates a guest suite and a fire pit.
Designhomeadore.com

Reflections of the Past by Firm Architects

Reflections of the Past is an industrial apartment located in Amsterdam, Netherlands, designed in 2021 by Firm Architects. The wish of the client was a special private residence in Amsterdam. The aim was to create an honest, masculine, and architectural space with the largest possible usable floor space. No standard home, no compromises. A sustainable apartment. Unique and made to measure. Firm architects designed and realized a conceptual living environment from scratch.
Berkeley, CAEast Bay Times

Sponsored: A midcentury modernist delight

This inviting home at 561 Santa Clara Ave. in Berkeley delivers the classic features of the modernist’s aesthetic. Glass walls look onto the sunny entry patio overlooking the neighborhood with Mount Tam in the distance. The living area features vaulted, beamed ceilings and is open to the beautiful garden. The...
Interior DesignDezeen

Ten cosy cabin bedrooms that are immersed in nature

A bedroom built around a living tree and a sleeping area placed beside an openable polycarbonate wall are among ten cabin bedrooms selected from the Dezeen archive for our latest lookbook. As cabins tend to have small footprints, their bedrooms have to be smartly designed to offer solutions to smaller...
Home & Gardenhomeadore.com

Villa Katsura by OBM International

Villa Katsura is a luxury beachfront residence influenced by Japanese architecture and designed by OBM International. It is located on the island of Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands. Description. The owners of this beachfront oasis enlisted OBMI, a global architectural design firm known for its work in high-end...

