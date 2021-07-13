The Modernist Athens by FormRelated
The Modernist Athens is a luxury modernist hotel located in Athens, Greece, designed in 2020 by. We love places with a past and stories to tell. The Modernist Athens, settled into the former Canadian Embassy on a quiet street that overlooks a leafy residential square in Kolonaki. We transformed the handsome corner building with its many balconies in signature Modernist style, combining casual, contemporary luxury with mid-century detailing and minimalist Danish design.homeadore.com
