High Dew Point and COPD: What You Should Know

Doctors and public health experts spent a lot of time in the early days of the COVID vaccine rollout warning that side effects were to be expected. And while it was reassuring to know that a fever, fatigue, and other mild to moderate reactions weren't cause for concern, what many of us didn't realize was that a lack of vaccine side effects was also not reason to sound an alarm. "When you actually look at the statistics from the [clinical] trials, most people didn't have side effects. A little over 50 percent didn't experience any side effects at all," Thaddeus Stappenbeck, MD, Chairman of the Department of Inflammation and Immunity at Cleveland Clinic's Lerner Research Institute, explained on the hospital's website. But because that wasn't widely known, when people started leaving their vaccination centers feeling fine, they started to worry whether or not the vaccine was working. Over the course of the last seven months, experts have tried to send the message that while side effects are a sign your vaccine is working, no side effects aren't a sign that it isn't. And now, a new study from the Infectious Disease Clinical Research Program (IDCRP) is shedding some light on what that might mean, specifically when it comes to side effects and the Pfizer vaccine.