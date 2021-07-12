Cancel
Environment

High Dew Point and COPD: What You Should Know

By Alexandra Benisek
WebMD
 19 days ago

If you have a lung disorder, like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), it’s important that you understand how the weather may affect your health. Experts know that humidity, or the amount of water vapor or moisture in the air, affects COPD. But dew point, or the temperature at which air moisture starts to stick to surfaces, might be a better measure of breathing comfort in those with the condition.

