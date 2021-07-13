Ariana Grande Shares Sweet Snapshots From Her Romantic Amsterdam Getaway With Husband Dalton Gomez

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans are in wine country for a summer getaway — and the singers only have eyes for each other. Kelsea Ballerini and husband Morgan Evans have hit the open road. The country pop singer, 27, and her fellow musician partner, 36, drove up to Northern California to take in the scenic coastlines and enjoy some seafood — and the summer snapshots have big Big Little Lies energy. Kelsea has been documenting her travels on Instagram, sharing photos of the views and a selfie in which she and her husband gaze into each other’s eyes.