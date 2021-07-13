Wondershare Filmora V10.5 Elevates Creative Video Editing To A New Level
Jump into creative editing with Wondershare Filmora. As a leading company in digital creative software, Wondershare Technology has just launched the 10.5 version of Wondershare Filmora for Windows, marking another big step on the way of positioning as the easiest and most intuitive video editor. New features include Filmstock Effects Library Integration, AI Portrait add-on, AR stickers, Auto Reframe and Audio Effects, helping users create captivating video content with ease.aithority.com
