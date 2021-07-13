Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

BIMI Surges Forward With Valimail’s Amplify Solution

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 13 days ago

The leader in zero-trust, anti-phishing solutions Chairs industry group and releases new product to establish BIMI as a baseline for email security. Valimail, the global leader in zero-trust, authentication-based solutions, announces general availability of Amplify, giving clients the ability to display their logo alongside authenticated email messages. Furthermore, the company’s founding and involvement in the Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) standard enables Gmail, AOL, Yahoo Mail, Fastmail and other mailbox providers to display logos next to an email message, indicating it has been authenticated.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Fraud#Email Authentication#Email Messages#Bimi#Email Clients#Chairs#Bimi#Gmail#Aol#Yahoo Mail#Working Group#Dmarc#Vmc#Business Development#Trust Services At Entrust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
SoftwareComputer Weekly

How digital operations drive ERP modernisation

Digital transformation gets a lot of hype, especially from the large consulting firms with their vested interest in selling a lucrative (for them) transformation project. There are, however, many good reasons to move out of your current business applications and buy – or rent, if you choose software as a service (SaaS) – a new forever home. Forrester coined the term “digital operations platform” to describe the new breed of core business applications.
Educationsourceforge.net

MindManager

Accounting, Administrative, Business Development, Consulting, Customer Service, Design, Education, Engineering, Finance, Human Resources, IT, Legal, Manugacturing, Marketing, Project Management, Product Management, Quality Assurance, Sales, Supply Chain. About MindManager. MindManager aims to bring clarity and structure to plans, projects, and processes. With it, the vendor says users can transform scattered ideas...
Softwareaithority.com

Cloud Editions 21.3 Strengthens Information Management In The Cloud At Scale

OpenText announces a new customer data platform, a new AI-driven solution to uncover and remediate high-risk content and expanded cloud API services. OpenText™ (OTEX), announced the release of OpenText™ Cloud Editions (CE) 21.3, delivering innovations in the OpenText Cloud that will enable businesses of all sizes to become more intelligent, secure and connected.
Softwarechannele2e.com

Tibco Software For Sale?

Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners is seeking to potentially sell Tibco Software for roughly $7.5 billion or more, CNBC reports. Tibco’s software portfolio spans analytics, data virtualization, master data management (MDM) and more. Tibco’s partner program spans ISV (independent software vendors) alliance partners, OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), managed service/application service providers (MSPs and ASPs), master distributors, system integrators, VARs (value-added resellers, consulting partners, strategic territory sub-partner and global strategic partners.
EconomyInternational Business Times

4 Innovative Sales And Marketing Tools To Watch in 2021

There’s no doubt about it; building a successful business takes time, energy, and commitment. No matter what industry you operate in, there will be challenges to overcome if you want to keep up with the competition and establish consistent revenue streams. One of the most formidable tasks that businesses are...
Technologymartechseries.com

CM.com Recognized as a Major Player in the 2021 IDC MarketScape for the Worldwide Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Market

CM.com, a global leader in cloud software for conversational commerce, has been positioned as a Major Player in the 2021 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Communication Platform as a Service Vendor Assessment. Marketing Technology News: Xtremepush Secures $33m In Growth Finance To Scale Globally. “The CPaaS industry continues to be one...
Softwareatlantanews.net

Marketing Automation Software Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Act-On, SAS, Salesfusion, Loopfuse

The Global Marketing Automation Software Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Marketing Automation Software Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Act-On, SAS, Salesfusion, Loopfuse, Eloqua, Infusion Software, Inc., Hubspot, Inc., Marketo, Inc., Adobe Systems, Inc., Salesforce.Com, Inc., Act-On Software, Inc., IBM Corporation, Teradata, Activecampaign, Inc., Sharpspring, Inc., Silverpop, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation & ExactTarget etc have been looking into Marketing Automation Software as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
BusinessCIO

TTX tackles turnover in moving ERP to the cloud

Railcar pooling company TTX is undergoing its second digital transformation, the first of which saw it ditch its mainframe for x86 servers. Now, it’s heading for the cloud. When Bruce Schinelli, CIO and vice president of IT, joined TTX in late 2006 most of its systems were mainframe-based. “We had a very small footprint in any other kind of environment,” he says. The following year, the company began rewriting its applications from the ground up, a process that took six years. “We were one of the few that actually completely exited the mainframe platform and didn’t just hide a bunch of the processes in the background,” he says.
InternetThe Hacker News

BIMI: A Visual Take on Email Authentication and Security

There is a saying that goes something like, "Do not judge a book by its cover." Yet, we all know we can not help but do just that - especially when it comes to online security. Logos play a significant role in whether or not we open an email and...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Plainsight Delivers Enterprise Vision AI on Google Cloud Marketplace

Enterprises Can Now Easily Deploy End-to-End Vision AI to Private Clouds to Realize the Full Value of Their Video and Other Visual Data for Accurate, Actionable Insights Across Diverse Use Cases. Plainsight, the leader in proven vision AI, its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace, providing Google Cloud customers with easy...
Computerstwollow.com

Data Mining vs. Data Analytics

The world around us is getting data-driven rapidly. Most of our actions, if not all, performed on digital platforms generate massive datasets, comprising critical insights that no one had imagined even a few years back! Nowadays, businesses of all dimensions invest in data strategies to enhance their conventional operations and outcomes dramatically. Consequently, the scope of data has increased, bringing more employment opportunities across the globe.
Businessaithority.com

Oktopost Secures $20 Million In Growth Equity Funding For B2B Social Media Marketing Platform

Funding from Expedition Growth Capital will accelerate product roadmap, expand customer success and grow sales & marketing resources to capitalise on burgeoning demand. Oktopost, the world’s only fully integrated platform for B2B social media marketing, employee advocacy and revenue attribution, announced today that it has secured a $20 million minority investment from London-headquartered growth equity firm Expedition Growth Capital. Prior to this round, the business had raised less than a million dollars and grown profitably since inception in 2013.
Technologyvmware.com

VMware’s Transformation of Launch Processes to Enable Business Growth

Written by Minny Walia, Senior Director, Business Readiness, Worldwide Sales Strategy and Operations and Hari Ramakrishnan, VP, Digital Transformation. Whether it’s customer-centric offerings, revenue opportunities, supporting your employees, or finding budget efficiencies, your digital services are key to everything your company does. In recent research conducted by VMware, 71 percent...
Marketsaithority.com

WeatherOptics To Use Otonomo’s Vehicle Data Platform To Amplify And Improve Weather Intelligence Software

WeatherOptics will leverage Otonomo’s clean, connected vehicle data to improve industry leading weather ETA software. Otonomo Technologies, a leading provider of a pioneering vehicle data platform and marketplace, announced partnership with WeatherOptics, a weather intelligence leader in the supply chain and logistics space. The collaboration will allow WeatherOptics to further improve its suite of industry-disrupting weather intelligence products by using Otonomo’s ground-truth vehicle data to verify and predict the impact of weather on shipment delays.
Softwaremaketecheasier.com

Google Aims to Increase Gmail Security with BIMI

You are probably used to getting emails that appear to be from a financial institution or online store you frequent. They direct you to click a link to verify your identity or fix your account. But something tips you off that the email isn’t real. Google wants to make it easier for you to differentiate fake emails from real ones. It wants to increase your security in Gmail by adding Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI).
Internetmediapost.com

BIMI Drives Higher Open Rates, Study Shows

With Google now rolling out BIMI to all Gmail inboxes, providers have been jumping up to offer BIMI products. Beleaguered email marketers might well ask: Why should we bother with this?. Here’s why: BIMI (Brand Indicators for Message Identification) allows brands to display their logos next to authenticated emails. And...

Comments / 0

Community Policy