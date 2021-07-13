Qualcomm Appoints Don McGuire As Senior Vice President And Chief Marketing Officer
Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Penny Baldwin to Serve in an Advisory Role Until her Retirement at the End of 2021. Qualcomm Incorporated announced that Don McGuire has been appointed senior vice president and chief marketing officer (CMO), reporting directly to Cristiano Amon, president and chief executive officer of Qualcomm Incorporated, effective immediately. Penny Baldwin, senior vice president and chief marketing officer who joined Qualcomm in 2017, will continue to serve in an advisory role to support the transition along with other marketing initiatives until her retirement later in the year.aithority.com
