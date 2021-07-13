Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Trump supporter at CPAC rails against election fraud lies: 'Show me the freakin’ Kraken'

By Stephen Proctor
AOL Corp
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, who regularly attends Trump rallies and interviews supporters of the former president, got quite the shock while interviewing attendees of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas over the weekend. Most of the people O’Sullivan interviewed gave answers that have come to be expected. One man said he thinks the election was probably stolen from Trump, while a woman said she finds it very questionable that Trump lost. Another woman said that she would like to hear Trump say in his speech on Sunday that he would “regain his rightful seat as president” as soon as the election is overturned. Those are common answers to O’Sullivan’s questions, which is why he appeared genuinely shocked when speaking to a man who goes by Grizzly Joe.

www.aol.com

Comments / 976

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Elections
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Erin Burnett
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Lindell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kraken#Cpac#Election Fraud#Cpac#Cnn#Gop#Yahoo Entertainment#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Twitter
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Facebook
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
CNN

'Sore loser' Trump reaps fruits of election lies in Arizona

(CNN) — Ex-President Donald Trump's big lie came full circle on Saturday as he traveled to Arizona to dangerously seize on the false fruits of a sham election "audit" precipitated by his own discredited claims the 2020 election was stolen. On a late afternoon of delusion and incitement, Trump offered...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Mar-a-Lago primary: Trump wields power with endorsements, but some in GOP fear midterm damage

WASHINGTON — Former President Trump, again upending American political norms, is moving to remake Congress and the Republican Party in his own image. Since leaving the White House, he has issued a spate of endorsements of House and Senate candidates for next year’s crucial midterm election, including an array of political outsiders, conspiracy theorists and others who — like Trump himself — break the traditional mold.
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Lawrence: Joe Biden said he wants to change the Senate's ‘filibuster’ rules. So why do many people think he said the opposite?

Lawrence O’Donnell, Norm Ornstein and Jonathan Alter discuss Pres. Biden’s recent answer about whether he would support getting rid of the filibuster to pass a voting rights bill—and what Biden must do to get all Democrats behind it. As Ornstein says, “We’re gonna need the President to step in – not just quietly, privately - persuasively to get a change in the rule… to put all of his efforts into crafting a kind of voting bill that will get 50 votes.”July 24, 2021.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

How Trump proved Pelosi right

Frida Ghitis (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a frequent opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Surprise! Donald Trump isn't putting his money where his mouth is on election 'fraud'

(CNN) — These two paragraphs from The Washington Post are both unsurprising and deeply troubling:. "Former president Donald Trump's political PAC raised about $75 million in the first half of this year as he trumpeted the false notion that the 2020 election was stolen from him, but the group has not devoted funds to help finance the ongoing ballot review in Arizona or to push for similar endeavors in other states, according to people familiar with the finances.
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

Republican voter warns of embracing Trumpism: 'Greatest danger to this country'

On Don Lemon Tonight Thursday, Lemon aired a segment, in which CNN assembled a group of people of varying political ideologies to discuss President Biden’s Wednesday town hall. And one participant stood out from the rest. Phil Heimlich, a Republican who voted for Biden, aired plenty of grievances about former President Donald Trump, and the disturbing behavior he’s seen from those representing his party.
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Back to the Covid blues

President JOE BIDEN, July 5, in a speech dubbed, “Celebrating Independence Day and Independence from Covid-19”: “Two hundred and forty-five years ago, we declared our independence from a distant king. Today, we’re closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus. That’s not to say the battle against Covid-19 is over.”
Virginia StateWashington Times

Biden stumps for McAuliffe, says former Va. governor is ‘running against Trump’

President Biden stumped for former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who is seeking a second term, in Arlington on Friday, painting the Democrat as the anti-Trump candidate. Mr. Biden spoke to a crowd of roughly 3,000 people at Lubber Run Park, touting Mr. McAuliffe’s economic plan, while also likening his GOP opponent, Glenn Youngkin, to former President Donald Trump. Mr. McAuliffe, a former governor, is seeking a second term.

Comments / 976

Community Policy