Asian equities were largely lower though Japan was an outlier to the upside. A typhoon hit the Shanghai area overnight though it felt more like a financial typhoon. Hong Kong and China were off as investors digested the after-school tutoring ban and its impact on for-profit companies, which was leaked after the local market’s close Friday. The news weighed on the broader Hong Kong market and spilled over onto the Mainland market for the first time. Volumes in Hong Kong were exceedingly high in what felt like a panic plunge.