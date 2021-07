When the Daily Telegraph shamed Gladys Berejiklian on page one for grabbing a coffee with her boyfriend sans mask, the reporting was very precise. “Questions about a lack of clarity in the health order over what constitutes ‘near’ have been raised, with Ms Berejiklian standing about 7.93m from the cafe and 9.27m from the coffee machine, but only applying her mask after she spotted a photographer,” the Tele said.