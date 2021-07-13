Kvarøy Arctic Salmon Hot Dogs

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleNorwegian family-owned Atlantic salmon company Kvarøy Arctic is making sustainably raised salmon accessible to a broader audience with its salmon hot dogs. The value-added product line comes in Original, Original & Cheese, Chili & Cheese, and Jalapeño & Cheese flavors. Offering the natural buttery texture of Kvarøy Arctic’s salmon fillets with the snap of a traditional hot dog, the boldly spiced line is made with quality trimmings of the brand’s American Heart Association-certified fillets. Kvarøy Arctic salmon is farmed in the cold, clear waters of Norway, off the coast of Kvarøy island. A 7-ounce package of two hot dogs in any variety retails for a suggested $4.99. The brand offers a full suite of products including fresh and frozen fillets, portions, smoked salmon, salmon hot dogs and salmon burgers.

