Taming the Lion’s Mane

For many, it’s a topping for pizza or a flavor for snack foods. But for some, it’s just a way of life. I wanted to write about ranch dressing because I felt ranch dressing needed a little PR to pull itself out of the junk food gutter. To break free from the salad bowl. Ranch needed a tailwind to help it sail evenly with the star sauces and condiments of the day: chile crisp, gochujang, and preserved lemons, to name a few. This is because ranch dressing, a creamy blend invented by an Alaska plumber turned dude ranch operator in 1950, is not simply to be squeezed over a limp salad of iceberg lettuce and shredded carrots. Ranch is exciting when you look closely, and it has expanded well beyond its Midwestern pizza topping roots, a process well covered in a great Julia Moskin article in the New York Times a couple years back. Ranch is seasoning pickles (in some corners of the internet, at least) and finding its way into fried rice made by one of New York’s most exciting young chefs.