Race on Campus: How a Science Department Diversified Its Applicant Pool

Demand is high for acceptance into the computer science (CSC) program at NC State. On May 25, David Parish, assistant dean in the College of Engineering, wrote in an email that the number of CSC major applicants was almost double the available number of seats. But that demand has come at a cost — the department only accepted 75 out of 107 applicants attempting to CODA into the CSC major. This is almost double the number of applicants in fall 2020, where 50 out of 68 applicants were accepted into the CSC major.