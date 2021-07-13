Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Race on Campus: How a Science Department Diversified Its Applicant Pool

The Chronicle of Higher Education
 14 days ago

Welcome to Race on Campus. In 2003 a National Bureau of Economic Research study found that résumés with white-sounding names got 50 percent more callbacks than did résumés with Black-sounding names. With that in mind, Yale University’s department of molecular biophysics and biochemistry is anonymizing part of its faculty-application process. That means no names of candidates, institutions, journals, or labs on applications. Our Vimal Patel explains how it works.

www.chronicle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Howard University#Yale University#Hispanic#Indigenous#Dei
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Science
Related
Commerce, TXtamuc.edu

Department of Biological and Environmental Science

The Department of Biological and Environmental Science offers a variety of undergraduate and graduate programs. Undergraduate programs encompass biological sciences, environmental sciences, wildlife conservation science and teacher certification. Our graduate studies include Master of Science degree in biology, certificates in environmental science and a fully online Master of Science degree in biological sciences. If you’re intrigued by the inner workings of the world around you, take a deeper look into our programs.
Collegesuga.edu

USPOULTRY supports UGA Department of Poultry Science

Ongoing support from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association (USPOULTRY) and the USPOULTRY Foundation will help the University of Georgia Department of Poultry Science grow its impact on students and on the poultry industry. USPOULTRY, which has pledged $125,000 over five years to student recruitment funds for the department, has...
CollegesTechnician Online

Computer Science department unable to admit all qualified students as applications double available seats

Demand is high for acceptance into the computer science (CSC) program at NC State. On May 25, David Parish, assistant dean in the College of Engineering, wrote in an email that the number of CSC major applicants was almost double the available number of seats. But that demand has come at a cost — the department only accepted 75 out of 107 applicants attempting to CODA into the CSC major. This is almost double the number of applicants in fall 2020, where 50 out of 68 applicants were accepted into the CSC major.
Birmingham, ALsamford.edu

Awtrey Will Lead Department of Math and Computer Science

Samford University has announced that Chad Awtrey will lead its Department of Math and Computer Science starting this fall. Awtrey comes to Samford from Elon University, where he served as Associate Professor of Mathematics. He earned Ph.D. and M.A. degrees in mathematics at Arizona State University, and earned a B.A. degree in mathematics and music performance at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His teaching honors include the Mathematical Association of America’s (MAA) 2018 Henry L. Alder Award and the MAA Southeastern Section’s 2016 Award for Distinguished Teaching by a Beginning Faculty Member.
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Your Career: Is the Pipeline Problem a Myth?

When colleges try to become more diverse and inclusive, common questions arise. For example, a faculty search committee might say: There just aren’t enough scholars in underrepresented groups for us to hire. And it’s true that numbers are lower than they could be. The annual Survey of Earned Doctorates, conducted by the National Science Foundation, shows that, in 2019, 7.2 percent were Hispanic or Latino/a, 5.5 percent were Black, and 0.2 percent were American Indian or Alaska Native. By contrast, 20.9 percent of undergraduates are Hispanic, 13.3 percent are Black, and 0.7 percent are American Indian or Alaska Native.
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Race on Campus: Rooting Out Bias in Financial Aid

Welcome to Race on Campus. How much does the unconscious bias of a financial-aid officer affect which students are given aid? It may be more than you think. This week, our Katherine Mangan spoke with financial-aid counselors about rethinking the financial-aid process, with equity as the focus. If you have...
Industryuconn.edu

American Institute of Chemical Engineers Honors Dr. Cato T. Laurencin

The American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) has chosen Dr. Cato T. Laurencin, University Professor and Albert and Wilda Van Dusen Distinguished Endowed Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, to receive the 2021 Hoover Medal. The prize celebrates the civic and humanitarian achievements of an engineer whose professional and personal endeavors have...
Sciencemsmagazine.com

Data Science and Its Diversity Problems

The data science industry is lined with biases and practices that devalue the presence and successes of women and people of color. Like tech industries in general, the field of data science has a problem: Research suggests only 15 percent of data scientists are women, and fewer than 3 percent are women of color. For a long time, experts have described this as a “leaky pipeline” problem: From middle school through graduate school, girls and women are said to “leak” out of computer science, math and other fields that typically lead to careers in data science.
Jackson, MSPicayune Item

Belhaven University Chemistry Majors Selected for Competitive Research Program

Jackson, Miss. – Four Belhaven University chemistry majors were selected for Research Experiences for Undergraduates (REU), a highly competitive research program. Students from around the country apply, but only a few are selected every year. “These programs are competitive across the entire country, this is the first time we’ve had...
Ithaca, NYithaca.edu

Recent Departure of Long Time Exercise Science and Athletic Training Department Faculty

It is bittersweet to announce to the campus community the departure of two long-time valued colleagues. Paul Geisler, Professor and Athletic Training Program Director, has recently accepted a new position as Associate Dean of Health Sciences at Simmons University. Paul’s dedication to athletic training education at IC is beyond description. He has served as Program Director for over 15 years since his arrival in 2005. He has advanced our program in countless ways, including the recent approval of our dual degree Master’s program in Athletic Training. His passion for health education, learning and assessment will be impossible to replace.
Agriculturecarolinajournal.com

Fewer students major in humanities

Most students attend colleges or universities primarily to acquire the knowledge, skills, and credentials required to get a rewarding job. That’s what most college students say in surveys. That’s what most parents think they are helping to finance. You can also divine student intentions by looking at how they choose to spend most of their academic time while on campus.
CollegesCornell University

Future professors prepare to improve academia for all

“At the time I began my master’s, I knew I was on the autism spectrum, but I did not have an official diagnosis,” said M. Remi Yergeau during the 2021 Future Professors Institute. “Like many college students, I had entered college without the documentation necessary to receive disability accommodations, and I didn’t understand the labyrinthine institutional structures before me.”
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

What We Learned in the Pandemic About Graduate Training

The pandemic forced many graduate schools to innovate on the fly — revising longstanding policies and creating new procedures — to keep their students on track. In reflecting on what all of those changes mean for the coming academic year, we are reminded of that old quip: “This is all very well in practice, but how does it work out in theory?
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

The Edge: New Thinking on Student Parents, Colleges’ Pandemic Recovery, and Equitable Admissions

I’m Goldie Blumenstyk, a senior writer at The Chronicle covering innovation in and around academe. Here’s what I’m thinking about this week. New insights into engaging student parents, recovering from the pandemic, and more-equitable admissions. A reminder: The Edge is alternating this summer between my reported newsletters and annotated reading...
Collegesspringfield.edu

Yesterday and Today Newsletter from the Department of Social Sciences

History majors have contributed powerfully to Springfield College and the wider world. Graduates of the history, political science, and American studies programs have translated the special skills they obtained at the College into a diverse range of professions. Current students and faculty engage with history in unique and creative ways. This newsletter communicates the achievements of graduates who majored in history, political science, and American studies at the College, and provides news about current students, faculty, and the program in general. Prospective students, current students, alumni, and fans of history and Springfield College will find this newsletter a valuable resource.
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Department of Education Announces Launch of Science Education Leadership Network

HARRISBURG, PA — In a continued effort to support STEM access and initiatives across the commonwealth, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) and NextGenScience announced the launch of the Pennsylvania Science Education Leaders (PennSEL) Network, a cohort of leadership teams representing 19 regions across Pennsylvania with the goal of improving science learning for all students.

Comments / 0

Community Policy