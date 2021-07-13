Race on Campus: How a Science Department Diversified Its Applicant Pool
Welcome to Race on Campus. In 2003 a National Bureau of Economic Research study found that résumés with white-sounding names got 50 percent more callbacks than did résumés with Black-sounding names. With that in mind, Yale University’s department of molecular biophysics and biochemistry is anonymizing part of its faculty-application process. That means no names of candidates, institutions, journals, or labs on applications. Our Vimal Patel explains how it works.www.chronicle.com
