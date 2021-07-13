Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Entrust Announces General Availability of Verified Mark Certificates to Improve Email Authentication and Brand Assurance under BIMI Standard

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGmail support for BIMI and growing brand adoption accelerate momentum for strong email authentication standards and Verified Mark Certificates (VMCs) Entrust, a global leader in trusted identity, payments and data protection, today announced general availability of its Verified Mark Certificates (VMCs) to support the Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) standards for strong email sender authentication. This move comes on the heels of Google’s announcement of general support for BIMI in Gmail.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Authentication#Bimi#Email Providers#Authentication Protocol#Entrust#Brand Assurance#Bimi#Gmail#Marketing Technology News#Vericast Survey#Dmarc#Ally Financial#Martech#Crm#Vmc#Mark Verifying Authority#Authindicators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Google
Related
Internetsecurityboulevard.com

Gmail support for BIMI is a major milestone for strong email authentication

Earlier today, Google announced its support for Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI), an industry standard that aims to drive adoption of strong sender authentication for the entire email ecosystem. By implementing a Verified Mark Certificate (VMC) along with a Domain-based Message Authentication Reporting and Conformance (DMARC) protocol policy of quarantine or reject, a brand’s registered logo will appear in Gmail’s avatar slot.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Validity Announces Solution Empowering Marketers to Adopt BIMI

Today Validity, the leading provider of data quality and email marketing success solutions, announced new BIMI certificates to make it easier for marketers to adopt Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI). This new offering comes immediately following Google’s announcement of general release support of BIMI across all Gmail inboxes. BIMI is an industry standard email specification that enables the use of brand-controlled logos within supporting email clients. Google joins Yahoo and Fastmail in BIMI support, making BIMI available at roughly 2 billion inboxes (Source: https://financesonline.com/number-of-email-users/). The new certificates reaffirm Validity’s dedication to the promotion of ethical marketing and a more secure email experience for today’s consumers.
InternetZDNet

Google's Certificate Authority Service leaves preview, now generally available

Google has announced the general availability of the Google Cloud Certificate Authority Service (CAS). On Monday, head of solutions strategy Anoosh Saboori said that following a successful public preview announcement in October, the company has observed a "tremendous" reception from the market, as well as many "innovative use cases for the service."
SoftwareLumia UK

General availability: Azure Automation Customer Managed Keys

Announcing the general availability of customer managed keys in Azure Automation. Secure assets in Azure Automation include credentials, certificates, connections, and encrypted variables. These assets are protected in Azure Automation, by default, using Microsoft-managed keys. Now using customer-managed keys , you can manage encryption of these assets with your own keys.
TechnologyItproportal

Enterprise authentication is easier, more secure, and has a vastly improved UX

The global pandemic has accelerated digital transformation. Decades-long technology roadmaps have been compressed into weeks as companies, brands and organizations have had to rapidly adjust to working at-a-distance from their customers, patients and staff. Shops have moved online, banks conduct routine functions via chatbots and healthcare organizations manage appointments via text at a huge scale.
Internetausdroid.net

Gmail finally introduces BIMI to help verify whether a message is legitimate

We saw the first hints of Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) being introduced by Google last year in a trial, now it’s coming to the masses. In theory, for users, if there’s an official logo displayed on a received email that verifies the sender, but there’s a lot more to it as outlined in a recent blog post:
Internethelpnetsecurity.com

Gmail increases email security by adding support for BIMI

Organizations who deploy Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance (DMARC) will, from now on, be able to increase Gmail recipients’ trust in the emails, newsletters, receipts and offers they send by automatically displaying the company’s logo. This effective indicator that these types of email communication are, indeed, coming from that...
ElectronicsPosted by
TheStreet

Keysight's Test Solutions Selected By DEKRA To Verify 5G, Wi-Fi And Bluetooth Devices In Compliance To Regulatory Standards

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) - Get Report, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that DEKRA, a global test organization, has selected Keysight's 5G and internet of things (IoT) test solutions to expand 5G new radio (NR), Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 device regulatory compliance services.
Softwareslashdot.org

Gmail Deploys Support BIMI Security Standard

So, this is like those Verified "green-status-bar" (Extended Validation?) certificates back in the day, which were triple the cost of a standard certificate, but for email? Also, no support for Let's Encrypt, either. I wonder if the VMC will require a EV certificate as well?
Softwarearxiv.org

PakeMail: authentication and key management in decentralized secure email and messaging via PAKE

We propose the use of PAKE for achieving and enhancing entity authentication (EA) and key management (KM) in the context of decentralized end-to-end encrypted email and secure messaging, i.e., where neither a public key infrastructure nor trusted third parties are used. This approach not only simplifies the EA process by requiring users to share only a low-entropy secret, e.g., a memorable word, but it also allows us to establish a high-entropy secret key; this key enables a series of cryptographic enhancements and security properties, which are hard to achieve using out-of-band (OOB) authentication. We first study a few vulnerabilities in voice-based OOB authentication, in particular a combinatorial attack against lazy users, which we analyze in the context of a secure email solution. We then propose tackling public key authentication by solving the problem of "secure equality test" using PAKE, and discuss various protocols and their properties. This method enables the automation of important KM tasks (e.g. key renewal and future key pair authentications), reduces the impact of human errors, and lends itself to the asynchronous nature of email and modern messaging. It also provides cryptographic enhancements including multi-device synchronization and secure secret storage/retrieval, and paves the path for forward secrecy, deniability and post-quantum security. We also discuss the use of auditable PAKEs for mitigating a class of online guess and abort attacks in authentication protocols. To demonstrate the feasibility of our proposal, we present PakeMail, an implementation of the core idea, and discuss some of its cryptographic details, implemented features and efficiency aspects. We conclude with some design and security considerations, followed by future lines of work.
Internetmartechseries.com

Red Sift and Entrust Survey: Showing a Logo Positively Affects Consumer Interaction With Emails, Open Rates, Buying Behavior, Brand Recall and Confidence

New survey data reveals that logo visibility has significant market value for brands communicating with customers by email. When brands display validated registered logos in their email communications, it boosts open rates and interaction levels, according to a new survey released today by Red Sift, a leading provider of vital cybersecurity products, in partnership with Entrust, a global leader in identity, payments and data protection.
Economyaithority.com

AWS Announces General Availability Of Amazon EBS io2 Block Express Volumes

Io2 volumes running on next-generation Block Express architecture deliver the first storage area network (SAN) built for the cloud to meet the performance requirements of customers’ most I/O-intensive, business-critical applications. Amazon Web Services, Inc. an Amazon.com, Inc. company, announced the general availability of Amazon EBS io2 Block Express volumes, delivering...
Collegesmartechseries.com

Redtail Technology Expands Training Department, Relaunching Redtail University in Person in 2022

After more than a year of successful RTU Online training sessions for Redtail Technology users, those interested in attending these entertaining, educational offerings in person can get ready to mark their calendars. Redtail University Live is returning in 2022, led by the company’s new Director of Training, Rick Williamson – better known as the charismatic, dynamic financial advisory CRM guru “Ricky Redtail.”
ComputersLumia UK

Shared disks on Azure Disk Storage are now generally available on all Premium SSD and Standard SSD sizes

With shared disks, Azure Disk Storage is the only shared block storage in the cloud that supports both Windows and Linux based clustered or distributed applications to run your most demanding enterprise applications – like clustered databases, parallel file systems, stateful containers, and machine learning applications – in the cloud, without compromising on well-known deployment patterns for fast failover and high availability.
Technologymediapost.com

Validity Offers VMCs, Certificates That Enable BIMI Use

Validity is offering certificates it says will make it easier for marketers to adopt Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI), the standard that allows brands to place their logos next to authenticated emails within supporting email clients. The announcement follows yesterday’s news that Google is supporting BIMI across all Gmail...
Businessmartechseries.com

Aerospike Expands Accelerate Partner Program to Meet Demand for the Company’s Real-Time Data Platform

Program Speeds Ramp to Revenue for Rapidly Growing Partner Ecosystem. Aerospike Inc., the leader in real-time data platforms, unveiled a significant expansion of its Accelerate Partner Program for systems integrators, independent software vendors (ISVs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and other hardware and software platform providers. “In addition...
Internetmartechseries.com

OneLogin Eases Adoption of Zero Trust Framework with Delegated Administration

OneLogin, a global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM), announced the launch of its Delegated Administration offering, which enables organizations to adopt the Zero Trust principle of least privilege access. By empowering IT administrators to easily delegate access on a granular level, organizations can balance productivity requirements with the need to aggressively protect their organization against security threats.
Technologymartechseries.com

Adopting A Consumer-centric Approach To Digital Identity A Must For Global Organizations

A new industry report, released by Trulioo, the leading global identity verification company, and One World Identity (OWI), examines the nuances of digital identity verification. In particular, it explores how adopting a consumer-centric and layered approach to digital identity verification according to specific markets is a key component in reducing onboarding friction, increasing security and forging stronger customer relationships.
BusinessVentureBeat

Amazon launches HealthLake in general availability

Amazon today announced the general availability of HealthLake, a HIPAA-eligible (compliant by default) service for health care and life sciences organizations to ingest, store, query, and analyze health data. First launched in preview last December at Amazon’s re:Invent conference, HealthLake leverages machine learning to extract medical information from unstructured data and organize, index, and store that information in chronological order.
Economymartechseries.com

Chartis: SAS A Category Leader In Model Risk Management

Citing the analytics and AI leader’s “ability to continually adapt its offering to market changes and new technologies,” Chartis Research has named SAS as a RiskTech Quadrant Category Leader in model risk management (MRM). Among 26 solutions evaluated by the analyst firm, SAS scored “high” in all evaluation criteria, including these completeness of offering categories:

Comments / 0

Community Policy