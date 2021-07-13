Cancel
Metadata.io Named Leader in G2 Summer 2021 Grid© Report for Account-Based Advertising

Cover picture for the articleMetadata Achieves Highest Overall Satisfaction Rating among all products in Account-Based Advertising. Metadata.io, the first demand generation platform for B2B marketers, today announced its leadership position in the most recent G2 Summer 2021 Account Based Advertising Grid Report. Products in the Leader quadrant are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial Market Presence based on market share, seller size, and social impact.

