McCaslin, Girardin Recognized As Broken Bow Distinguished Alumni During All-Alumni Weekend

BROKEN BOW— The Broken Bow All-Alumni weekend took place this past weekend which included a walkthrough of the Broken Bow Middle and High School buildings following the luncheon on Saturday. During the luncheon, the Distinguished Alumni Awards were presented to Jim Girardin (Class of 1955) and Nancy Ferguson (Class of 1971). The 2020 Distinguished Alumni Award was also presented to Deb McCaslin (Class of 1969) during this year’s luncheon, due to the event not being held last year because of COVID.