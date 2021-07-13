Broken Bow Juniors Play for Area Tournament Title Tonight on KBBN

The Broken Bow American Legion juniors baseball team will attempt to qualify for the Class B American Legion Juniors Baseball State Tournament today as they play for the championship of the Area 6 tournament. Broken Bow entered the tournament as the top seed and have shown why. The Bow juniors rolled through the winner’s bracket to advance to the championship. Broken Bow has outscored their area tournament opponents by a combined score of 53-12 winning over Cozad in the opening round 14-4, Minden in the second round 20-2, and Holdrege in the winner’s bracket final 19-6. Along the way, Broken Bow has collected 41 hits in the tournament including four homeruns. The juniors have not lost yet this season entering tonight’s championship with a 23-0 record.