Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

European stocks tread water after French and German data release, as eyes turn to key U.S. inflation measure

By Jack Denton
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d07pF_0avCpHXW00
(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 23, 2019, visitors cool off at the Trocadero Fountains next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, as a new heatwave hits Europe. - The new novel from sci-fi writer Kim Stanley Robinson opens with an unrelenting heatwave in northern India that leaves the reader gasping for air just like the millions of people desperately trying to stay cool enough to survive. The scene described and its grim outcome may be closer to science than fiction, according to the revised draft of a landmark report from the UN's climate science advisory panel obtained by AFP. (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY / AFP) (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images) By bertrand guay/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images
EUROPE MARKETS https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=173DHA_0avCpHXW00

Stock markets in Europe opened slightly lower but were holding firm after French and German data indicated muted rises in inflation last month, as all eyes turned to the release of the key U.S. Consumer Price Index later in the day.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 (XX:SXXP) fell 0.1% while in London the FTSE 100 (UK:UKX) rose 0.3%. Paris’ CAC 40 (FR:PX1) dipped 0.1% with Frankfurt’s DAX (DX:DAX) declining 0.1%. U.S. stock market futures were pointing down, set to slip from fresh highs reached on Monday, with Dow industrials futures (DJIA FUTURES) indicating an open 30 points lower. The index climbed more than 125 points Monday to close at 34,996.

Analyst Michael Hewson of CMC Markets expected European stocks to be “broadly unchanged,” as the focus for Tuesday centered on inflation data.

Both France and Germany released data showing the rise in consumer prices. France’s Consumer Price Index, or CPI, rose 0.1% between May and June, below expectations of 0.2% and down from 0.2% in the last period, while German CPI rose 2.3% year-over-year in line with expectations and the same as the prior period.

Also read: Stay bullish and buy dips in the S&P 500 because it will keep grinding higher, says this strategist

Upbeat trading in Asia came after the Dow (DJIA) S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq (COMP) all reached record highs on Monday, ahead of the U.S.’ own inflation data release and before corporate earnings season gets under way in earnest.

“This positive vibe could seep into European shares before earnings kick off later in the day with JPMorgan (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS) reporting their numbers,” said Lukman Otunuga, an analyst at FXTM. “Investors will also be dished a serving of U.S. inflation data this afternoon which could offer clues over the Federal Reserve’s timeline for easing its bond purchases.”

British bank stocks got a boost after the Bank of England scrapped its COVID-19 pandemic-era restrictions on bank dividends and share buybacks, saying its stress test showed the sector was resilient enough to handle any more economic shocks from COVID-19. Shares in HSBC (UK:HSBA) Barclays (UK:BARC) Lloyds (UK:LLOY) and NatWest (UK:NWG) jumped in London, buoying the FTSE 100.

Plus: Tesla and these other stocks should be boosted as a key electric-vehicle subsidy gets extended, says UBS

Nokia (FI:NOKIA) stock climbed more than 6% in Helsinki, after the Finnish telecommunications group said it expects to revise upwards its prior guidance for 2021 when it reports quarterly earnings at the end of the month. The company had previously guided for sales between €20.6 billion ($24.4 billion) and €21.8 billion, with an operating margin of between 7% and 10%.

Shares in meal-kit delivery group HelloFresh (XE:HFG) fell 0.4%, after the German group agreed to acquire Australia’s Youfooz in an expansion into ready meals. The deal, for 0.93 Australian dollars per share, values Youfoodz (AU:YFZ) at A$125.3 million ($93.7 million), and represents a 79% premium to the Youfoodz stock price on Monday.

The German-listed shares of Qiagen (XE:QIA) — also traded in New York — fell near 4% after the group lowered its outlook. The genetic testing company and a key supplier of coronavirus tests said that the faster-than-expected uptake of COVID-19 vaccines has weighed on test demand.

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Stocks#Inflation#French#German#Sci Fi#Un#Getty Images#Pan European#Sxxp#Ukx#Dow#Cmc Markets#Jpmorgan#Goldman Sachs#Gs#Fxtm#The Federal Reserve#British#The Bank Of England#Barc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
Business
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Place
Europe
News Break
Markets
Country
Germany
News Break
Tesla
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

S&P Energy stocks teeter on correction territory

The S&P 500 Energy sector is veering toward a correction, although it pared losses as the Thursday session progressed. The sub-index closed at a high of 430.34 points on June 15, and it is currently trading at 382.90. The correction level to watch is 378.30 points, which would be the third correction of 2021 for the energy sector. Among the biggest decliners Thursday are some of the biggest names in West Texas's Permian Basin, Diamondback Energy Inc. and Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Oil prices extended losses on Thursday after data showed a rise in U.S. fuel supplies.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Nasdaq logs longest losing skid in 2 months as chip makers get hit; 10-year Treasury yields below 1.30%

U.S. stocks ended mostly lower Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite finishing down on the session as investors weighed mostly upbeat U.S. economic data, corporate earnings and a second day of testimony by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The Nasdaq Composite Index closed off 0.7% at around 14,543, marking the third straight decline, its longest losing skid since a similar period ended May 19, weighed in part by a sharp drop in chip makers . The declines for yield-sensitive technology and tech-related stocks came even as the 10-year Treasury note yield fell below 1.30% on the...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks sidelined as funds flock to Wall St

SYDNEY, July 26 (Reuters) - Asian shares struggled to rally on Monday as super-strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets and into Wall Street, where records were falling almost daily. More than one third of S&P 500 is set to report quarterly results this week, headlined by...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Asia stocks hit 7-mth low as China skids, funds favour Wall St

SYDNEY, July 26 (Reuters) - Asian shares skidded to seven-month lows on Monday as regulation concerns upended Chinese equities and strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets into Wall Street. Chinese blue chips (.CSI300) shed 2.4% to their lowest in 10 weeks as the education and property...
StocksPlainview Daily Herald

World stocks mostly lower after Wall Street highs

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mostly lower on Monday after stocks rallied to records on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing above the 35,000 level Friday for the first time. Britain's FTSE 100 lost 0.4% to 6,998.08 and Germany's DAX declined 0.7% to 15,567.11. In Paris,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Dollar ends flat on profit taking after mixed U.S. data

The greenback traded mixed against its peers on Friday as investors booked profits ahead of month end from usd's recent rise and on caution ahead of next week's FOMC rate decision. Reuters reported U.S. business activity grew at a moderate pace for a second straight month in July amid supply...
StocksBusiness Insider

European Shares Edge Lower In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - European stocks fell in cautious trade on Monday after a government crackdown pushed China stocks to their worst day in a year and a survey showed German business confidence weakened unexpectedly in July. German business sentiment index fell to 100.8 in July from a revised 101.7 in June,...
Businesspoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Lower Range Takes Hold as Fed, U.S. Data Set Direction

- With floor extending to 1.3567, potentially lower. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3639-1.3667. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate was rattled last week and now risks becoming confined to a much reduced trading range over the coming days, with the outcome hinged on the market’s reading of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve (Fed) decision and a pending flurry of U.S. economic data.
StocksNBC Philadelphia

European Stocks Retreat as Investors Watch Corporate Earnings, Covid Cases

Earnings season continued to gather steam Monday, with Michelin, Faurecia, Ryanair and Philips all reporting. Germany's Ifo Institute publishes its business climate and expectations surveys for July on Monday morning. European stocks pulled back Monday, tracking lackluster global sentiment as investors monitored corporate earnings and looked ahead to a key...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

FTSE 100 falls as energy, banking shares drag

HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L) and Barclays (BARC.L) were among the top drags. They tracked the UK's benchmark bond yield lower, which fell to its lowest since February. Miners Antofagasta (ANTO.L), Rio Tinto (RIO.L) and Anglo American (AAL.L), meanwhile, were among the top gainers on strong base metal prices. "As investors balance...
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stocks Lower; Chinese Clampdown, German Ifo Weigh

Investing.com - European stock markets weakened Monday, tracking losses in Asia after China's latest move against technology companies. At 4:05 AM ET (0805 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.7% lower, the CAC 40 in France fell 0.7% and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 dropped 0.6%. European markets have had a...
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Upbeat corporate earnings heave European shares to record closing highs

On Friday, a basket of European bourses had closed out the session at all-time closing highs following an ECB (European Central Bank) policy meet that had hinted an utterly dovish monetary policy for a longer duration as delta variants seemed to have backpedalled a barrage of major economies in the 26-member eurozone, while growing optimism over an upbeat earnings’ season following an ease of pandemic-led curbs had added to further bullish bias.
StocksBusiness Insider

European Stocks Close Notably Higher On Strong Earnings, Data

(RTTNews) - European markets closed notably higher on Friday, as upbeat earnings updates, encouraging economic data and dovish comments from the European Central Bank outweighed concerns about rising coronavirus cases and prompted investors to pick up stocks. Data showing an acceleration in Eurozone business activity, a jump in U.K. consumer...
Businesskitco.com

Wall Street bears are back and looking for lower gold prices

(Kitco News) - A growing divergence in global interest rates, which is supporting the U.S. dollar, is generating some bearish sentiment among Wall Street analysts even as retail investors remain bullish on the precious metal. This past week the European Central Bank reaffirmed its commitment to maintain its ultra-loose monetary...
StocksShareCast

Europe close: Stocks manage positive finish to turbulent week

European shares ended the final day of the week higher, boosted by auto stocks and the eurozone central bank’s promise to continue stimulus. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was last up 1.06%, with all major regional bourses in the green. “We’ve seen some big moves this week, with global equity...
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

European Stocks Climb At End Of Volatile Week

European stocks rose Friday at the end of a volatile week, helped by the eurozone's economic recovery and ECB assurances of continued monetary support. Asian equity markets closed earlier in the day with losses however as the Delta variant continued to cast a shadow across trading floors. Wall Street started...

Comments / 0

Community Policy