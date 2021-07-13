Cancel
Puyallup, WA

Case #: PUY-G-JV-2021-0016; -0017; -0018-Appoint Guardians for Minor Children

By Ken Spurrell
Tacoma Daily Index
 13 days ago

Nature of Case: Appoint Guardians for Minor Children. TO: Joslynn Geraldine D. Jones, Joel Zales George Jr. Case Name: In re: G. G., M. G., X. J.-G. (DOB(s): 09/13/2015, 06/21/2013, 05/06/2014); RUTH GALLO-PAUL, IDELSI GALLO-SANTOS, Petitioner(s) v. JOSLYNN GERALDINE D. JONES, JOEL ZALES GEORGE JR, Respondent(s). YOU ARE SUMMONED to remotely appear and respond to the civil petition filed by the above-named Petitioner(s) in the Court of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians on the Puyallup Indian Reservation, located at 1451 E 31st Street Tacoma, WA 98404. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE the Court is closed to the public and all hearings shall be held via remote conference until further notice. You must contact the Court Administrator at (253) 680-5585 at least twenty-four (24) hours before your hearing to receive conference information.

