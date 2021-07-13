Helluva Boss Episode 6: Everything We Know
Released in April 2021, ‘Helluva Boss’ episode 5 is an exciting and hilarious episode of the animated comedy series that expands on the show’s lore while also furthering the complex narrative. Blitzo and his IMP employees arrive in Wrath for the Harvest Moon Festival. It’s all fun and games until they discover Striker’s nefarious plan to assassinate Stolas. Folks looking to catch up on the episode can find a detailed summary in the recap section. However, let’s first take a look at what lies in store for Blitzo and the IMP in ‘Helluva Boss’ episode 6.thecinemaholic.com
