OnePlus is supposed to launch the OnePlus Buds Pro alongside the OnePlus Nord 2 next week. However, it seems like the company does not want to wait for the official release date to spill all the details. In an interview with CNET, OnePlus R&D chief Kinder Liu decided to spill some details about the upcoming true wireless earbuds, and well, we do think these are going to be good, especially for those who are still in the Android ecosystem.