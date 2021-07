TCL is a pretty well-known brand in the US that sells mainly affordable and mid-range smartphones. The recently launched TCL 20 series can appeal to consumers looking to get a decent smartphone without spending too much money. The TCL 20 Pro 5G is a solid contender for a good and reliable mid-range smartphone while the 20S and 20 SE are lower-end phones with slightly underpowered hardware. If you’re looking to get yourself a lower mid-range smartphone, we have a detailed review of the TCL 20S to help you decide whether you should get one or not. If you want to get a brief idea of the internals of the phone, here are the specifications.