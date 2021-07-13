UPI Almanac for Tuesday, July 13, 2021

George Zimmerman listens as the verdict is announced that a jury found him not guilty on Day 25 of his trial in the Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Fla., on July 13, 2013. The jury deliberated for 16 hours aver two days. File Photo by Joe Burbank/UPI | License Photo

Today is Tuesday, July 13, the 194th day of 2021 with 171 to follow.

The moon is waxing. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mars, Neptune, Saturn and Venus.

Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest in 1821; U.S. businessman John Jacob Astor IV in 1864; Dave Garroway, a host of TV's Today Show, in 1913; former HUD Secretary/congressman/pro football star Jack Kemp in 1935; actor Bob Crane in 1928; author Wole Soyinka in 1934 (87); actor Patrick Stewart in 1940 (age 81); actor Harrison Ford in 1942 (age 79); musician Roger McGuinn in 1942 (age 79); Rubik's Cube inventor Erno Rubik in 1944 (age 77); comedian Cheech Marin in 1946 (age 75); sports commentator Tony Kornheiser in 1948 (age 73); actor Didi Conn in 1951 (age 70); country singer Louise Mandrell in 1954 (age 67); screenwriter/director Cameron Crowe in 1957 (age 64); actor Ken Jeong in 1969 (age 52); actor Colton Haynes in 1988 (age 33); actor Linnea Berthelsen in 1993 (age 28); actor Leo Howard in 1997 (age 24); actor Wyatt Oleff in 2003 (age 18).

On this date in history:

In 1863, opposition to the Federal Conscription Act triggered New York City riots in which at least 120 people died and hundreds were injured.

In 1898, Guglielmo Marconi was awarded a patent for wireless telegraphy -- the radio.

In 1943, one of the largest tank battle in history -- which happened as part of the Battle of Kursk -- ended along the Eastern Front in the Soviet Union when German dictator Adolf Hitler redeployed his troops to the south.

In 1960, Democrats nominated Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts for president against GOP Vice President Richard Nixon.

In 1977, a state of emergency was declared in New York City during a 25-hour power blackout.

In 1985, musicians and celebrities gathered at arenas around the world to hold a 16-hour Live Aid concert, raising more than $125 million in famine relief for Africa.

In 1992, Yitzhak Rabin became Israel's new prime minister, ending the hard-line Likud Party's 15-year reign.

In 1998, Japanese Prime Minister Ryutaro Hashimoto resigned, a victim of the country's economic woes.

In 2005, a judge in New York sentenced former WorldCom Chief Executive Officer Bernard Ebbers to 25 years in prison for his part in what was described as the largest fraud in U.S. corporate history.

In 2008, the U.S. Treasury Department announced a plan to save major government-backed mortgage companies known as Fannie Mac and Freddie Mac with billions of dollars in investments and loans.

In 2013, neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman was acquitted in the 2012 shooting death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin in a gated community in Florida. The case provoked a national debate on "stand your ground" laws and racial profiling.

In 2019, Simona Halep became the first Romanian to win a Wimbledon singles title after beating Serena Williams.

A thought for the day: "Re-vision -- the act of looking back, of seeing with fresh eyes, of entering an old text from a new critical direction -- is for women more than a chapter in cultural history; it is an act of survival." -- American author Adrienne Rich