Can an iPad replace a laptop? It’s a silly question because it has an obvious answer: yes, it can. It has a screen, runs apps, and can connect to the Internet. The real question is not if an iPad can replace a laptop, but if you can use it without rage-quitting Google Docs and chucking the iPad out a window. Again, the answer is yes—but it does take some effort, in both your setup and how you use your iPad.