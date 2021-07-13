Cancel
Business

The FT Investment in Brand Award celebrates Patagonia in a year devoted to sustainability

By Michael Nutley
The Drum
 13 days ago

The winner of this year’s FT Investment in Brand Award at The Drum Awards for Marketing is ethical clothing company Patagonia, recognized by the judges for its “commitment and belief in the importance of climate as well as profit”. The award, which celebrates companies for their commitment to pursuing long-term...

