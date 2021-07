The OnePlus Nord 2 5G fills a gap between cheap and expensive with a price point that's reasonable and features that are well worth having a look at. The camera is capable of capturing some great photos with the night mode and the bokeh produced when capturing portraits having to be two of the camera app's standout features. For those who think the inexpensive smartphones that are currently available just don't perform well but, on the other hand, premium smartphones are way too expensive, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be a sensible middle ground.