Report: Worldwide PC market rises 13% in Q2 2021, Lenovo and HP take the top two spots

The global PC market continued its growth streak in the second quarter, with shipments of desktops and notebooks rising by 13% year on year to hit 82.3 million units. The global PC market continued its growth streak in the second quarter of 2021, as shipments of desktops and notebooks, including workstations, rose by 13% year on year to hit 82.3 million units, according to the latest Canalys data. Demand remains high, particularly due to a strong commercial segment, as the pandemic-driven urgency for consumers to get their hands on PCs is starting to wane. Component supply issues remain a problem for the industry, but the extent of order shortfalls and backlogs is reducing. Notebook and mobile workstation shipments grew by 15% year on year, reaching 66.7 million units, while desktop and desktop workstation shipments were up by 6% at 15.6 million units.