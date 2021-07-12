Cancel
Report: Worldwide PC market rises 13% in Q2 2021, Lenovo and HP take the top two spots

By Ricky
gsmarena.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new research report from Canalys analyzed global PC sales for Q2 2021. This class of devices includes desktop computers such as all-in-ones, towers, laptops, and Chromebooks (as a subset of laptops). Demand remains high, particularly due to a strong commercial segment, as the pandemic-driven urgency for consumers to get...

The global PC market continued its growth streak in the second quarter, with shipments of desktops and notebooks rising by 13% year on year to hit 82.3 million units. The global PC market continued its growth streak in the second quarter of 2021, as shipments of desktops and notebooks, including workstations, rose by 13% year on year to hit 82.3 million units, according to the latest Canalys data. Demand remains high, particularly due to a strong commercial segment, as the pandemic-driven urgency for consumers to get their hands on PCs is starting to wane. Component supply issues remain a problem for the industry, but the extent of order shortfalls and backlogs is reducing. Notebook and mobile workstation shipments grew by 15% year on year, reaching 66.7 million units, while desktop and desktop workstation shipments were up by 6% at 15.6 million units.
