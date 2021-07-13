Cancel
Seaweed startup lands $9 million investment

 13 days ago

Sea6 Energy, a vertically integrated seaweed producer, processor and developer headquartered in India with a subsidiary in Indonesia, has secured $9 million in funding. Sea6 Energy has developed the proprietary SeaCombine, a fully mechanised cultivation system that can simultaneously harvest and replant seaweed in deep ocean waters, enabling cost competitive production at scale. Additionally, Sea6 has developed proprietary processing technologies to convert fresh seaweed into novel products for agriculture, animal health, food ingredients, bioplastics and renewable chemicals.

